Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Iran
FILE -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 4, 2022. Scholz has strongly criticized the Iranian regime for its bloody crackdown amid ongoing protests in the country and said Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people.” In his weekly video address on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Scholz referred to the widespread protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by the country’s morality police, noting the demonstrations were no longer “merely a question of dress codes” but had morphed into a fight for freedom and justice. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
world

German leader Scholz says Iran can expect more EU sanctions

0 Comments
BERLIN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the Iranian government Saturday for its bloody crackdown on protests in the country said Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people.”

Scholz said the ongoing protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by Iran's morality police were no longer “merely a question of dress codes” but had evolved into a fight for freedom and justice.

The protests have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to Iran's theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“We can barely begin to imagine how much courage this takes," Scholz said in his weekly video address. "More than 300 killed, dozens of death sentences and more than 14,000 arrests. So far. Those who demonstrate against oppression in Iran risk their lives, and often also the lives of their loved ones – and face the prospect of torture and decades in prison.”

Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany with Iranian roots fear for their relatives and are “appalled and disgusted by what the Mullah regime is doing to the demonstrators," the chancellor continued. "It is clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence.”

Scholz said Iran would receive additional sanctions for its brutal crackdown and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on Monday.

Germany’s foreign minister on Friday rejected a complaint by her Iranian counterpart that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran and pushed back against his pledge of a “firm” response.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran. Baerbock had made a speech to the German parliament in which she said Berlin would not let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over the protest crackdown.

Responding to Amirabdollahian’s threat of consequences for Germany’s position, Scholz said, “What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Standout White Truffle Courses This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog