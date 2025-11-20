 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt attends a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse Image: Reuters/Annegret Hilse
world

German minister backs stripping of citizenship from Hamas supporters

0 Comments
By Sarah Marsh
WIESBADEN, Germany

Germany's interior minister on Wednesday backed Berlin’s decision to strip a man of his citizenship for supporting Hamas, saying naturalised citizens should forfeit their nationality when they are found not to uphold German values.

The decision comes as Germany tightens immigration and citizenship rules amid a debate about who belongs in the country and the rise of the far-right.

Many German politicians have voiced concern at the support for Palestinian militant group Hamas and its attack on Israel two years ago among the hundreds of thousands of migrants who arrived in Germany from the Middle East in the last decade.

Germany's staunch support for Israel is rooted in its historical guilt for the Nazi Holocaust.

"People who have acquired German citizenship, including dual nationals, have declared their commitment to our system of values," Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said at a news conference.

"If it becomes apparent that this was a deliberate misrepresentation, and that they do not share this system of values ... it should be possible to withdraw citizenship."

German media reported that the Syrian man who came to Berlin as a young child posted a photo on Instagram one day after his naturalisation showing two Hamas fighters, with the caption “Heroes of Palestine”.

Berlin's immigration office became aware of the case through security agencies and believes it was deceived as he had declared his loyalty to German values, the media reported.

Since the reform of Germany's nationality law in June 2024, naturalization applicants must declare their commitment to the free democratic basic order and to Germany’s special historical responsibility, in particular for the protection of Jewish life.

The Syrian man had attracted police attention several times at pro-Palestinian demonstrations, German media reported.

Immigration officials have now told the man they are withdrawing his German citizenship, the media reported. The immigration office did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but Mayor Kai Wegner in a post on X thanked it for its quick action on the case.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Nabe: Famous Hot Pot Flavors To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog