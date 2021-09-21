Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

German police: Man arrested over killing in row over mask

0 Comments
BERLIN

Police in Germany say a 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of a gas station worker who was shot dead Saturday following a dispute over face masks.

Authorities in the western town of Trier said late Monday that the suspect told officers he acted “out of anger” after the 20-year-old clerk at the gas station asked him to put on a mask.

“He further stated during interrogation that he rejected the measures against the coronavirus,” police said in a statement.

A requirement to wear masks is among the measures in place in Germany to stop the spread of the virus.

According to police, the suspect initially left the gas station after the dispute in the town of Idar-Oberstein, but then returned wearing a mask and shot the clerk dead, before fleeing.

The suspect, a German citizen, wasn't identified by name in line with privacy laws.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog