German police at the scene of a hostage situation in Karlsruhe
German police vehicles are seen at the scene of a hostage situation inside a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, Germany March 10, 2023 in this screen grab from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/REUTERS TV
world

German police storm Karlsruhe pharmacy, arrest suspected hostage-taker

By Tom Sims and Riham Alkousaa
KARLSRUHE, Germany

German police said on Friday it had arrested a male suspect after a special unit stormed a pharmacy in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe where multiple people had been held hostage for hours.

A number of explosions were heard when officers in tactical gear entered the pharmacy in the city centre after first arriving on the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

"A special unit entered the pharmacy at 21:10; a male suspect was arrested," Karlsruhe police said on Twitter.

Officers restrained a man they had brought out of the pharmacy, covered his head in a blanket and bundled him into a car.

The building was being searched and there appeared to be no injuries, they said.

Earlier police said in a joint statement with prosecutors that there were "multiple" hostages involved.

Police had cordoned off Karlsruhe city centre where multiple blue and grey police vehicles with flashing lights lined the streets.

The Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that two people had been taken hostage and that there was a demand for a ransom of a single-digit million euro sum.

The police spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Earlier Germany's Bild newspaper had reported that the police were in contact with the alleged hostage-taker.

Karlsruhe, not far from the French border, is a city of some 300,000 people and home to the Federal Court of Justice, Germany's highest court.

