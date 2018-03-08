EU ready for a 'stupid' trade war if Trump slaps on tariffs

The European Union says it's ready to retaliate against the U.S. over President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum — with counter-measures against iconic U.S. products like Harley Davidson motorcycles, Levi's jeans and bourbon.
The EU threat and Trump's insistence that the tariffs will go ahead escalate the risk of a trade war, in which countries try to punish each other by increasing taxes on traded goods. In the end, that tends to hurt all sides as exporting producers suffer but so do consumers who face higher costs, experts say.
There was some hope that free trade proponents in the White House, like economic adviser Gary Cohn, would dissuade Trump from going ahead with the tariffs. But Cohn's resignation Tuesday dealt a blow to that expectation.
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said Wednesday that the EU is circulating among member states a list of U.S. goods to target with tariffs so that it can respond as quickly as possible.
The list so far includes U.S. steel and agricultural products, as well as other products like bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.
She did not say what level of tariffs the EU would set, leaving it unclear what the economic impact would be.
"This is basically a stupid process, the fact that we have to do this. But we have to do it," EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had said Friday. "We can also do stupid."
The EU considers itself to be caught in the crossfire of this particular trade dispute, in which Trump has mainly singled out China for being unfair in its commercial deals.
Trump last week said his government would levy penalties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports, but did not say whether traditional allies like the EU and Canada would be exempt. On Wednesday, Cabinet members suggested Canada and Mexico might escape and that the announcement was due at the end of this week.
Once Trump officially announces the tariffs, they would start almost immediately, experts say.
So the EU has moved ahead with preparations for the worst.
Malmstroem said that the EU, the world's biggest trading bloc, rejects Trump's reasoning that the tariffs are backed by the international legal right to protect national security.
"We cannot see how the European Union, friends and allies in NATO, can be a threat to international security in the U.S.," Malmstroem told reporters. "From what we understand, the motivation of the U.S. is an economic safeguard measure in disguise, not a national security measure."
The EU itself already has tariffs on many imports. But Malmstroem said Trump's motives in this case do not appear compatible with World Trade Organization rules and that this means the EU can activate safeguards to protect its own markets.
The WTO said Wednesday that, so far, 18 members — including China, Australia, Brazil, the EU, India, Japan, Norway and Russia — have expressed concerns about Trump's proposed tariffs.
At the origin of the problem is overproduction by China, which has flooded world markets with steel and aluminum, driving prices down and intensifying pressure on producers in the U.S. and Europe. Nearly half the steel produced globally in December, for example, came from Chinese mills, according to the World Steel Association. China accounted for more steel production than the United States, Russia, Japan and 28 countries of the EU combined.
But the U.S. has already thrown up barriers to Chinese imports. As a result, China ranks only 11th in steel and fourth in aluminum imports to the United States. Trump's tariffs appear far more likely to hurt a staunch ally, Canada, which is No. 1 in both supplies of steel and aluminum to the U.S.
Chad Bow, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, estimates that Trump's tariffs would cost Canada $3.2 billion a year and the EU $2.6 billion. By contrast, they would cost China only $689 million.
EU Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs summits of presidents and prime ministers, said the bloc's leaders will discuss the issue at their next meeting on March 22-23.
He rejected Trump's assertion in a tweet that trade wars are good and easy to win. "The truth is quite the opposite: trade wars are bad and easy to lose," said Tusk.
Fragkiskos Filippaios, of the University of Kent's business school in England, says that the damage from a trade dispute will depend on whether the sides try to resolve their differences through the arbitration of the WTO, whose verdicts have so far always been accepted.
"Moving away from WTO dispute settlement means that retaliation can easily escalate and we might find ourselves in the middle of a trade war between the two most important trade regions in the world," he said.
Malmstroem urged Washington to work with the Europeans to address the root causes of oversupply in the global market.
She recalled that similar U.S. action on steel in 2002 by then president George W. Bush "cost thousands and thousands of U.S. jobs" and said she hoped that Washington has not forgotten this.
She recalled that similar U.S. action on steel in 2002 by then president George W. Bush "cost thousands and thousands of U.S. jobs" and said she hoped that Washington has not forgotten this.

At that time, the EU compiled a list of items for retaliatory tariffs that included steel products, but also orange juice, apples, sunglasses, knitwear, motor boats and photocopying machines. It represented $2.2 billion in U.S. exports to the EU. Bush withdrew the steel tariffs and the list was never acted upon.
Tommy Jones
Well played, Master Negotiator Trump. Four words for you: Think before you speak.
cla68
Doesn’t the EU already have tariffs on US cars?
Jimizo
I’ll put my mortgage on Trump doing it better.
Cricky
Trump causing a STORM in a D-cup again.
Matt
Forcing US companies to spend more on steel and aluminium, meaning they will have to raise their prices and consequently make cuts...jobs being the easy one. This hasn't been thought through properly.
M3M3M3
The EU actually imposes even heftier tariffs on certain Chinese and Brazilian steel and aluminium imports where it really counts. They just don't go around imposing tariffs on all their closest trading partners for short term political aims.
dcog9065
Yeah it’s looking like it’ll be bad for the US if they continue down this path.
Maybe it’s actually for the best that there is a bit of damage to America’s economy from this so his supporters realize that his decisions will be affecting their livelihoods directly. They won’t realize until it’s them who have lost their jobs from a trade war Trump instigated
Haruka
Um, catch up please. Trump was already on the news talking about Mexico and Canada.
M3M3M3
The Trump tariff debacle also highlights an interesting difference between how US and EU trade policy is crafted. In the US, the elected president has control over trade policy whereas in the EU its the appointed commissioners. One of the biggest criticisms we hear about the EU is that it's undemocratic because EU commissioners like Cecilia Malmstroem are appointed by the member countries rather than being directly elected by the people, but I can't help thinking that the EU system is far more likely to produce a reasoned and rational longterm trade policy. Cecilia Malmstroem isn't busy crafting protectionist tariffs to boost her chances of being re-elected by low information voters every 4 years.
Matt Hartwell
And that's the attitude the U.S should emulate. Targeted tariffs and preferably not against allies.
Comments in Australian media today suggest that might be finally starting to dawn on Trump.
SuperLib
If he exempts our allies, who we import the bulk of our steel from, then there's not much left on the list. Assuming we exempt Brazil, looks like it's mostly Russia and China? And if it ends up being that, why not just start with those two and leave Europe out of it?
Matt Hartwell
But even then, its the wrong industry. China's exports to the U.S are minimal. There are so many other things worth targeting before steel and aluminium.
Tech products are number 1 on that list imo because they have genuine security implications.
CrazyJoe
Trump justifies the tariffs by using the security threat argument but he is on the record saying that he could drop the tariffs if he gets his way with NAFTA. I am no trade lawyer but it seems to me that it kind of weakens his argument.
Bring it on. OJ will effect Florida as much as bourbon effects Kentucky and all the rest effected are mostly red states that need to wake up and smell the stench wafting from the bloated corpse they put in the WH.
bass4funk
Let the fighting begin. I’m not a big fan of trade wars, but the Presidents right, we’ve been played for far too long and if the establishment doesn’t like it, they can go and milk a rubber duck.
wtfjapan
OJ will effect Florida as much as bourbon effects Kentucky and all the rest effected are mostly red states, ironic isnt it that a trade war which Trump may start will effect mostly the same people that voted for him, and actually hurt Americas closest allies rather than China, the master negotiator had a major brain fart .LOL
wtfjapan
or far too long and if the establishment doesn’t like it, they can go and milk a rubber duck. thats the problem, the people who will be effected the most from Trumps trade war will be the states that voted for him and Americas closest allies, China doesn't export enough steel to the US to even feel the tariffs. So Trumps base will feel it long before the establishment will. Just like Bushes steel tariffs did to US jobs in 2002, most likely will do again in 2018. LOL
starpunk
'Stupid' is right. What do you expect from this greedy jerk who said that NATO is outdated and useless. All he thinks about is himself and his pocket book. Everyone else can see how stupid the traitor Trump is. Americans need to grow some guts and say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! He's got to GO.
zichi
Trump is relying on a 1962 law allowing him to sign the new taxes into law by executive order. 107 GOP representative write open letter to Trump opposing the tariffs. Paul Ryan is also opposed. Congress could only stop the tariffs through a vote with a veto-proof majority.
Only 20% of steel produced is used by the military.
More American workers are employed by companies using imported steel and aluminum than the total number of workers in the steel and aluminum works. More people could lose their jobs.