Germany's Scholz 'relieved' far right did not win French election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was "relieved" that the eurosceptic far right failed to win a snap election in top ally France, noting Berlin should be able to keep working with Paris to motor the European Union.
Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) had been favourite to top the polls. Instead the election threw up a hung parliament, with a leftist alliance unexpectedly taking the top spot but no group winning a majority, heralding tricky negotiations to form a government.
Germany and France, the two top economies in the European Union, have traditionally powered decision-making together in the unwieldy bloc of 27 member states.
"It would have been a major challenge if the French president had had to enter into a coalition with a right-wing populist party," Scholz, a Social Democrat, told reporters.
"This has now been averted and we now hope that the president, but also the elected representatives, will succeed in constructively forming a government."
As the largest EU country by population and economy, Germany had a greater interest in the success of the bloc than any other country, which was only possible through cooperation with France, Scholz said.
"This result gives us the basis to keep pursuing this task," he said. "It won't be easy, but it's worth the effort."
LOOKING ELSEWHERE FOR ALLIES
Relations between the EU's two biggest powers became strained after Scholz took office in late 2021 amid policy differences and a lack of chemistry between the German leader and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Domestic challenges - infighting in Scholz's three-way coalition and weak voter support for Macron - also hampered cooperation, slowing EU decision-making, although this has picked up over the past year amid shows of unity.
Scholz said on Monday he was pleased about the results not just because of the "important Franco-German friendship", but "on a personal level, given the good personal relationship I have with the French President."
German government officials had previously expressed surprise at Macron's decision to hold a snap election at a time of major challenges to the EU from trade tensions with China, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the possible re-election of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
German Minister of State for Europe, Anna Luehrmann, told Reuters it was positive that pro-European forces had a majority in the French parliament.
Still, she said partnerships with other countries such as Poland and Britain were growing in importance after elections there yielded more like-minded governments.
Germany and Poland last week held government consultations together for the first time in six years and Luehrmann said Berlin should quickly seek to identify concrete areas of closer cooperation, especially on security and climate protection.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.
4 Comments
Zaphod
The European elites are so determined from preventing the populist parties (which they mislabel as "far right" or worse) to take control that they resort to election engineering to prevent that. In case of France, they cobbled together a Frankenstein party of communists, extreme leftists, and conservatives to get a majority over the populists. Which fundamentally makes France ungovernable. Something similar is planned for Germany, where Scholz red-green coalition has already been a disaster for Germany.
itsonlyrocknroll
The crucial responsibility of government, of leadership in not political ideology, (left right)
But representing the nation, its people as a whole.
I understand there have been riots in Lyon, Paris etc.
Yesterday my friends in Lyon and I had a debate, I suggested that Macron, for his personality flaws, his political peacock posturing, his arrogance is not to blame for Frances economic woes.
Implementation, Macron could have certainly phased in, with a more pronounced safely net for the lower income bracket.
My Japan French voip connection was close to melting with indignation, how dare you very much from 12000 miles away in Japan suggesting Macron its not a total moron.
Politics and religion a sure-fire way to lose friends.
Now Macron has had to refuse his current Prime Minster resignations, essentially having to beg Prime minister Gabriel Attal to remain in office.
Subjecting the people of France to years of political paralysis, the most toxic hung parliament in political memory, to block the hard-right RN only to gift hand victory to the extreme left-wing New Popular Front, led by France Unbowed, the politically grotesque Jean-Luc Melenchon.
I honest wonder what measure of relief “Germany's Scholz” is referring to, in total denial, delusion
PTownsend
Did Charles Veitch approve this post?
TokyoLiving
And the triumph of the left, both in the UK and in France, is a message that the world is waking up and uniting against the extreme right and fascism.
With that precedent, it is very possible that the Democrats united will beat Trump in November.
Changing Joe rises the possibilities..
Antiquesaving
The jumping for joy, the "the far right is beaten" the "France rejects far right" etc... by the MSM and political pundits is a bit disturbing and frankly a joke!
Looking at the results based on numbers of seats it may look like France rejected the Right/far right but let's look at the popular vote to see what the French really think.
The NFP got 26.3%
Ens (Macron) 24.7%
RN got 37.1%
LR (centre right/far right) 5.1% and another ultra far right got 0.2%
Others more fringe got a few more percentages.
All totaled the right/far right got about 45% of the popular vote.
The centre/left took just over 52% and the fringe far left took the remainder.
I don't see the "French rejecting" the far right, but a slight majority did, and had 200 candidates not dropped out under backroom dealings, the results would be very different.
The facts remain, France is clearly still very much decided at near 50/50 with left/far left and Right/far right and if the elections were based on actual popular vote the "relief" so many are expressing today would be shock and despair as they see the reality of the feelings of the population in France.
France is as divided as ever despite the results based on seats won!
Toblerone
And the triumph of the left, both in the UK and in France,
You really think the contemporary UK Labour party is “the left”?
itsonlyrocknroll
German Minister of State for Europe, Anna Luehrmann, told Reuters it was positive that pro-European forces had a majority in the French parliament.
Such gibberish nonsense from German Minister of State for Europe, Anna Luehrmann.
Surprise leftist victory: Who is France's New Popular Front?
https://www.dw.com/en/surprise-leftist-victory-who-is-frances-new-popular-front/a-69599248
But the Socialist Party is only the second-strongest party in the NFP alliance, with Hollande's dismal approval ratings having paved the way for the rise of Melenchon's LFI. The firebrand, himself a former Socialist, now leads a party that is much more left-leaning and eurosceptic.
Jean-Luc Melenchon is intent on an unprecedented 150 billion euro tax and spend, borrowing spree,
Completely at odds with the EU wide debt, spending, also limiting what all member state governments can borrow, by a wide margin.
This was passed by the EU parliament on 23rd of April.
Toblerone
The facts remain, France is clearly still very much decided at near 50/50 with left/far left and Right/far right and if the elections were based on actual popular vote the "relief" so many are expressing today would be shock and despair as they see the reality of the feelings of the population in France.
Yes. And let’s see how things sit with the French voting public after a year or so of governing by the dysfunctional Left monster that Macron has created.