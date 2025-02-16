 Japan Today
Munich Security Conference 2025
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 15, 2025. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay Image: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay
world

Germany's Scholz rebukes Vance; defends Europe's stance on hate speech and far right

1 Comment
By Andreas Rinke and Ingrid Melander
MUNICH

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a strong rebuke on Saturday to U.S. Vice President JD Vance's attack on Europe's stance toward hate speech and the far right, saying it was not right for others to tell Germany and Europe what to do.

Vance lambasted European leaders on Friday, the first day of the Munich Security Conference, accusing them of censoring free speech and criticizing German mainstream parties' "firewall" against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"That is not appropriate, especially not among friends and allies. We firmly reject that," Scholz told the conference on Saturday, adding there were "good reasons" not to work with the AfD.

The anti-immigration party, currently polling at around 20% ahead of Germany's February 23 national election, has pariah status among other major German parties in a country with a taboo about ultranationalist politics because of its Nazi past.

"Never again fascism, never again racism, never again aggressive war. That is why an overwhelming majority in our country opposes anyone who glorifies or justifies criminal National Socialism," Scholz said, referring to the ideology of Adolf Hitler's 1933-45 Nazi regime.

Vance met on Friday with the leader of AfD, after endorsing the party as a political partner — a stance Berlin dismissed as unwelcome election interference.

Referring more broadly to Vance's criticism of Europe's curtailing of hate speech, which he has likened to censorship, Scholz said: "Today's democracies in Germany and Europe are founded on the historic awareness and realization that democracies can be destroyed by radical anti-democrats.

"And this is why we've created institutions that ensure that our democracies can defend themselves against their enemies, and rules that do not restrict or limit our freedom but protect it."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot added his voice to the defense of Europe's stance on hate speech.

"No one is required to adopt our model but no one can impose theirs on us," Barrot said on X from Munich. "Freedom of speech is guaranteed in Europe."

Vance forgot what the purpose of the meeting was. Like I have said, Europe should stop inviting the US to these meetings.

