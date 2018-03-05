Merkel set for 4th term after Social Democrats OK coalition

Germany's Social Democratic Party said Sunday its members have voted in favor of joining a coalition with Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, clearing the last major hurdle to the formation of a new government and a fourth term for the veteran German chancellor.
The decision ends almost six months of uncertainty in German politics, the longest the country has been without a government in its post-war history.
The center-left Social Democrats had furiously debated whether to extend the so-called grand coalition for another four years after suffering a slump in September's election. In the end, two-thirds of the valid votes cast by its 464,000 members favored a coalition deal, said party treasurer Dietmar Nietan, who oversaw the ballot.
"This was a really important democratic decision for our country," acting party leader Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin. The Social Democrats will put forward six names — three women and three men — to lead the ministries they will control in the upcoming coalition in the coming days, he said.
Parliament is expected to meet next week to elect Merkel as chancellor.
Activists at the Social Democrats' headquarters in Berlin had worked through the night to count the votes. A "no" vote would have been a blow for the party's leadership — who campaigned for members' approval — and for Merkel, who spent months negotiating with rival parties to form a new government.
After September's election, in which the Social Democrats received just 20.5 percent of the vote, then-leader Martin Schulz ruled out another grand coalition with Merkel. This forced Merkel to negotiate with two smaller parties, one of which eventually rejected a deal.
Pressure from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier prompted Schulz to rethink and weeks of haggling between his party and Merkel's bloc resulted in a coalition agreement. Fewer Social Democrats approved the deal this time round than in 2013, when 76 percent of members backed a government with Merkel.
Many Social Democrats, particularly on the left, had argued that the party failed to make its mark on the last government and wouldn't benefit from propping up Merkel for another term.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
19 Comments
Login to comment
CrazyJoe
I admire Angela Merkel's stubborn efforts to keep Germany on a path of fairness and stability. She has a good vision and sense of right and wrong but also is pragmatic and keeps her eye on the ball. We need more women like her to be leaders in government.
Aly Rustom
Absolutely! I envy the Germans. Think we could trade May for Merkel? LOL!
Wolfpack
Merkel is hard headed and has forced herself on Germany causing a half year of political turmoil and who knows how many months and years of political paralysis. She needs to quit and allow the country to move on.
Tommy Jones
Forced herself in Germany by being elected the leader of the party that received the most votes? How does that work?
Strangerland
You have to forgive some of these Trumpers for not understanding exactly how democracy works, due to not living in a democracy. They don’t understand the idea of having the leader that was the democratic choice of the people. America has some weird system that sometimes puts the loser of the election in power, and this has caused confusion amongst those Americans without the level of intelligence to understand how the democratic process actually works.
Wolfpack
Yet Trump got a greater percentage of the vote than did Merkel’s party - and you say America’s system is the weird one. The systems of government are different but they are both democracies of a certain type. Parliamentary systems are based on party coalitions. America’s on coalitions of states. In the end, the American system will nearly always result in the winner receiving a greater percentage of votes (in other words, direct support) than Germany and many other European states.
The way I see it, Merkels selection as the leader of her country is much less legitimate than Trump’s (electoral college) election. Merkel was chosen by party big wigs in back room meetings over five months of secret wheeling and dealing.
PTownsend
Are you confusing Merkel with Putin?
From what I've read about Germany, the country seems to have a vital, functioning democracy. Their economic success is testament to that. Germany has a larger middle class than the US.
I haven't read about Merkel's opposition being jailed or poisoned, but I have read of Putin having done that.
M3M3M3
I think some people here need to read up on how elections work in Germany and how the chancellor is selected.
Opinion polls show that more Germans disapprove of Merkel's performance than approve. Her party had the worst showing ever in the last election and only managed to secure a plurality of votes rather than a majority. The majority of Germans did not vote for her party and so presumably did not want to see her as chancellor again. She is only staying on thanks to backroom dealing.
If Germany were still a totalitarian dictatorship these would be very admirable qualities for the dictator to possess, but none of this matters in a democracy where the people are supposed to be paramount. The government is supposed to consult and implement the will of the people, not push the leader's own private moral agenda on a whim even if some find it to be benevolent or wise. This is why Merkel is so loathsome for people who still believe in democracy.
Strangerland
Are you guys claiming that Merkel's party did not get the most votes?
Because that's what happened with Trump - his party did not get the most votes, yet still he got the presidency.
Nothing I've read anywhere is telling me that Merkel's party didn't get the most votes, and yet still won.
zichi
Under the European first past the post Clinton who won won the majority of votes would be president. Under the American system Trump with the minority of votes became president. Americans don't directly elect its president.
Merkel's party won the election but not enough seats to form a government on its own.
clamenza
The German guilt syndrome continues for a little while longer at least.
Merkle will go down in history as one of the main architects of the death of Europe.
M3M3M3
@Strangerland
You're right that they received a plurality of votes, but it's a moot considering the leader of the party with the most votes does not automatically become the chancellor in Germany. There are multiple parties in Germany and most people did not vote for Merkel's. Furthermore, the party that has now helped Merkel secure a 4th term as chancellor promised their potential voters before the election that they would not enter into another coalition with Merkel. The public was lied to and deceived. How many would have voted for a different party had they known that they were being lied to? Even a few percentage points would have made all the difference in this election.
But he got the most votes in the electoral college in a more or less uncontroversial way. The situation with Merkel would only be analogous if Trump should have lost the electoral college vote but then managed to win the Presidency by spending months bribing some of the electors to betray the will of ordinary voters in their states and instead cast their vote for Trump in the electoral college.
M3M3M3
All true, but I'm not really sure if you can call first past the post 'European' considering Britain is the one outlier using this system. Every other country in Europe uses some form of PR.
Strangerland
So Merkel's party won the most votes, and Merkel is the prime minister.
Seems like democracy to me, particularly in reference to the comparison I made that Trump's party did not win the most votes, yet they have the power and their leader is president.
kawabegawa198
It is absolutely disgusting that the AfD don't have a place in government despite being the second largest party in the German parliament.
M3M3M3
It's not that simple in a proportional representation system. You can have a bigger coalition of smaller parties. 2/3 of Germans did not vote for Merkel, and even many of those who did vote for the party also wanted Merkel out.
zichi
German have two votes. One for their candidate and a second one for the political party. Half of the parliament or Bundestag are filled by the winning candidates from the first post. The other half by candidates from the party lists according roughly to the proportion the parties receive from the second votes according to a complex mathematical formula.
The proportional part seems to cause the problem which party and leader ends up forming the government. The chancellor isn't elected by the German voters. Elected by the Bundestag by secret ballot.
Strangerland
Sure, if you say so. But seeing as I was talking about a democratic system, your comment doesn't seem relevant to the point I was making.
Germany: Party with most votes has leader in power.
America: Party without most votes has leader in power.
Jimizo
I see what you mean here. The UK’s first past the post system which was mentioned earlier, allows a party with well under 50% of the popular vote to form a government with a huge majority and effectively render the opposition meaningless as long as you maintain party discipline. Blair and Thatcher did this very well for the most part. I still see the German system as more democratic despite what you outlined above.
On Merkel, her party did win more of the vote than any other. Surely that gives her more right than anyone else to form a government under this system.