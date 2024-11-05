Germany's top diplomat is in Kyiv as Ukraine girds for impact of U.S. election on the war

Germany’s top diplomat arrived Monday in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on an unannounced visit, in what appeared to be a show of European support for Ukraine on the eve of a U.S. presidential election that could bring far-reaching changes in Washington’s policy toward Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor.
Germany is Ukraine’s second biggest weapons supplier after the U.S., and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock vowed that Berlin’s backing would remain steadfast.
“Together with many partners around the world, Germany stands firmly by Ukraine’s side,” she said, German news agency dpa reported. “We will support the Ukrainians for as long as they need us so that they can continue on their path to a just peace.”
The war is at a critical moment for Ukraine, with the Russian army making creeping gains on the battlefield and another hard winter ahead after Russia relentlessly battered the Ukrainian power grid.
With his army under severe Russian pressure in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Western military aid deliveries have accelerated, including for artillery.
The grinding attritional warfare being fought in Ukraine requires large amounts of ammunition, and Ukrainian officials have long grumbled that Western pledges of support take too long to arrive.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine is also trying to strengthen its air defense systems. Russia is currently deploying about 10 times more Iranian-made Shahed drones than it was this time last year, he said.
Ahead of the U.S. election, Zelenskyy attempted to lock Ukraine’s Western supporters into a long-term “victory plan,” including a formal invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and permission to use Western long-range missiles to strike military targets in Russia, but the response was disappointing for Kyiv officials.
Russia is using its superior numbers to heap pressure on Ukrainian positions along the front line. Ukraine’s top commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Saturday his troops are struggling to hold back “one of the most powerful (Russian) offensives” of the war.
Russia is now adding to its offensive push what Western intelligence sources say is a force of about 10,000 North Korean combat troops sent by Pyongyang under a pact with Moscow.
That has deepened Zelenskyy’s frustration with Western help. On Saturday, he urged allies to stop “watching” and take steps before the North Korean troops reach the battlefield.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv knows at which Russian camps the North Korean troops are being trained but Ukraine can’t strike them without permission from allies to use the Western-made long-range weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia.
Baerbock arrived in Kyiv hours after debris from drones intercepted by air defenses fell in two districts of the city, starting small fires, officials said. No people or property were harmed, according to the head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko.
A Russian glide bomb attack on Sunday night injured 15 people in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast, regional police said.
Russia fired some 80 Shahed drones at Ukrainian cities overnight, Ukraine’s air force said.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
5 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Why are russian soldiers training in Ukraine? I thought we were assured that it was a million Donbas residents fighting this war along with locally sourced artillery shells and Su-57s.
JJE
Answer - Donbass is a vast territory. Training grounds are required for all sorts of reasons. Local formations need to be trained too. While the photos are labelled Russian soldiers, this description now equally applies to local volunteers. This reality takes a while to sink in clearly.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Oh I see I see. It's a million Donbas soldiers who are now called russian soldiers. And some North Koreans thrown in for good measure because why not?
JJE
RFAF have captured more territory in October than any other month of this year. Basically, since June there has been a significant uptick. Here is the graph to prove it:
https://substack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/2ff5310a-52f2-4c59-bb6d-e5cf93f92c64_1128x679.jpeg (1128×679)
JJE
When Russia adopted the region, people could apply for Russian passports. Many did. Also important to observe Moscow guaranteed people down there their pensions (which Kyiv stole). They are but some of the reasons for the organic support Russia enjoys down there.
What is evident, should one closely monitor developments on the main line of contact, is that Moscow is actually the one with a realistic victory plan. The Pokrovsk front and South-Donetsk sector are clearly what the general is referring to down there.
As the UAF manpower crisis erodes further while they are attrited, the overall problems will multiply and loss of territory will logically follow.
Still have not seen any hard evidence of NK special forces in Russia.
JJE
They are actually called Geran drones and they are made domestically in large quantities. They are constantly developed with recent reports indicating an optical guidance system.
This graph below has the relevant information. Don't be fooled by the alleged high interception rate; half the reason Russia even uses these drones is to merely deplete Western AD ammo, which costs far more than the drone itself.
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Ffe14f27b-1d34-481e-aac1-711e22323afe_1280x731.jpeg