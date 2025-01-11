 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Russian Tanker
The oil tanker "Eventin" off the coast of the island of Rügen, Germany, Friday Jan. 10, 2025. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)
world

Germany calls Russian oil tanker adrift in Baltic Sea threat to security

0 Comments
BERLIN

An oil tanker believed to be part of Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions went adrift and had to be towed by a German tugboat Friday in what Germany's foreign minister called a danger to security and tourism in the Baltic Sea.

The Panamanian-flagged Eventin was believed to be carrying 99,000 tons of oil from Russia en route to Egypt when it went adrift for several hours north of the German island of Rügen. The Bremen Fighter tugboat was deployed to pull the ship into a harbor, and there was no immediate danger to the environment, the German news agency dpa said.

Greenpeace says that Eventin belongs to a so-called Russian shadow fleet, which is made up of hundreds of aging tankers that are dodging sanctions in order to keep oil revenue flowing into the Russian state budget. The sanctions were imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the incident shows that Russia is endangering European security “not only with its war of aggression on Ukraine” but with sabotage and disinformation “and even with dilapidated oil tankers.”

She said that Russia was not only circumventing sanctions “with the nefarious use of a fleet of rusty tankers,” but also endangering tourism in the Baltic Sea.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Keep your wreckage near your own shores, russia!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Are Self Defense Laws in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo