Germany, France and Poland condemn violence in Georgia, stress support for pro-democracy movement

Georgian President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili speaks at his swearing-in ceremony at the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Irakli Gedenidze/Pool Photo via AP)

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland on Tuesday expressed concern about “the political crisis” in Georgia, two days after former soccer player Mikheil Kavelashvili was formally inaugurated as president of the South Caucasus nation, cementing the ruling party’s grip in what the opposition calls a blow to the country’s European Union aspirations and a victory for former imperial ruler Russia.

“We strongly condemn last week’s violence against peaceful protesters, media and opposition leaders and recall Georgian authorities’ responsibility to respect human rights and protect fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to assembly and media freedom,” the three ministers wrote in a joint statement.

In reaction to the Russia-friendly course of the ruling Georgian Dream party, the three countries said they would “implement the EU decision on ending visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic and service passport holders and consider additional measures on EU and national level.”

They also stressed that “the political course of repression and democratic backsliding by the Georgian Dream has in reaction led to a downgrading of our relationship at European and national level and a reduction of our assistance to and cooperation with Georgia’s authorities.”

The Georgian Dream party retained control of Parliament in the South Caucasus nation in the Oct. 26 election that the opposition alleges was rigged with Moscow’s help. The party has vowed to continue pushing toward accession to the European Union but also wants to “reset” ties with Russia.

Georgia’s outgoing president and main pro-Western parties have boycotted the post-election parliamentary sessions and demanded a rerun of the ballot.

Critics have accused the Georgian Dream — established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia — of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow, accusations the ruling party has denied. The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

Georgian Dream’s decision last month to suspend talks on their country’s bid to join the EU added to the opposition’s outrage and galvanized protests.

“We reiterate our determination to support the democratic and European aspirations of the Georgian people,” Germany, France and Poland stressed in their joint statement.

Thousands of demonstrators have converged on the parliament building for weeks every night after the government announced the suspension of EU accession talks on Nov. 28.

Riot police used water cannons and tear gas almost daily to disperse and beat scores of protesters, some of whom threw fireworks at police officers and built barricades on the capital’s central boulevard. Hundreds were detained and over 100 were treated for injuries.

Several journalists, who were beaten by police, accused authorities of using thugs to deter people from attending anti-government rallies, a charge the Georgian Dream party denies. The crackdown has drawn strong condemnation from the United States and EU officials.

