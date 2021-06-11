Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Germany
Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, shows the app for the digital vaccination certificate at the regular press conference on the Corona situation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
world

Germany starts rolling out a digital EU vaccination pass

0 Comments
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
BERLIN

Germany on Thursday started rolling out a digital vaccination pass that can be used across Europe as the continent gets ready for the key summer travel season.

The country's health minister said starting this week vaccination centers, doctors practices and pharmacies will gradually start giving out digital passes to fully vaccinated people. The CovPass will let users download proof of their coronavirus vaccination status onto a smartphone app, allowing them easy access to restaurants, museums or other venues that require proof of immunization.

The vaccination passport should be available to everyone in Germany who is fully vaccinated by the end of this month, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

“The goal is that this certificate can also be used in Helsinki, Amsterdam or Mallorca,” Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

People who have already been fully vaccinated in recent weeks will either get a letter with a QR-code they can scan with their phones, or they can contact their doctors or pharmacies to retroactively get the digital pass.

“By doing so, we in the European Union are setting a cross-border standard that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the world yet,” he said, adding that digital vaccination pass is an important step for the revival of international tourist travel.

The country's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported Thursday that 47% of the population, or about 39.1 million people, have been vaccinated at least once. Almost 24%, or 19.9 million people, are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, almost 1.3 million people received a vaccine jab, the second highest daily number since the country started its vaccination campaign late last year.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog