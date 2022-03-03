Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Holocaust Survivors
Natalia Berezhnaya, left, is seen in Odessa, Ukraine, in this undated photo with her home care worker as one of approximately 5,200 Holocaust survivors in Ukraine who receives ongoing home care funded by the Claims Conference and implemented by the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and Hesed Social Service network. The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says that Germany has agreed to extend funding by another $720 million that will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally to provide help for Holocaust survivors. (Alexander Vdovichenko/The Jewish Joint Distribution Committee via AP)
world

Germany to give $720 million to Holocaust survivors globally

0 Comments
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
BERLIN

The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend another $720 million (647 million euros) to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors.

The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference, said the money will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally.

“We are proud to announce this significant allocation at a time when these funds are critical, due to the age, poverty and increasing disability of our waning survivor population,” said Gideon Taylor, the organization's president.

"We know these funds provide vital support during these difficult times,” he added.

The additional funds constitute the largest amount ever allocated for the Claims Conference for welfare services in a single year, the organization said in a statement. It estimates the funds will pay for services for approximately 120,000 impoverished Holocaust survivors.

Since 1952, the German government has paid about $90 billion to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis.

The Claims Conference last year distributed $653 million in grants to hundreds of social service agencies worldwide.

The funds are distributed to social welfare organizations in regions where significant numbers of survivors live, to ensure vital services, such as home care, medical care, emergency assistance and food are available for Holocaust survivors there.

“Survivors will be supported wherever they live, whether war-torn areas or conflict zones, and no matter the obstacle," said Greg Schneider, the Claims Conference's executive vice president.

With the end of World War II now more than 76 years ago, all living Holocaust survivors are elderly, and many suffer from numerous medical issues because they were deprived of proper nutrition when they were young.

Many also live isolated, having lost their families in the war. Many Holocaust survivors came out of the war with nothing and are still impoverished today.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog