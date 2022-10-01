Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Germany
FILE - Medical staff prepare syringes with vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease inside Klunkerkranich Restaurant and night club during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2022. Germany's health minister warned Friday Sept. 30, 2022 that the country seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases going into the fall and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
world

Germany warns of rise in COVID-19 cases going into fall

0 Comments
BERLIN

Germany's health minister warned Friday that the country is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as it goes into the fall, and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants.

Other European countries such as France, Denmark and the Netherlands are also recording an increase in cases, Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.

“We are clearly at the start of a winter wave,” he said.

German officials recorded 96,367 new cases in the past 24 hours, about twice as many as a week ago.

Starting Saturday, Germany's 16 states can again impose pandemic restrictions such as a requirement to wear masks indoors.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog