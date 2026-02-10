 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell attends her sentencing hearing in New York
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell stands at the podium to address Judge Alison Nathan during her sentencing in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S. June 28, 2022. Maxwell was convicted on December 29, 2021 on five of the six counts she faced for helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo Image: Reuters/JANE ROSENBERG
world

Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions at congressional deposition

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions at a deposition before the U.S.  House's Committee on Oversight and Government Reform ‌on Monday, according to lawmakers, drawing criticism from both Republican and Democratic members of the committee.

Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls and ⁠is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, invoked her Fifth ‍Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions, lawmakers ‍said after the deposition.

"This ‍is obviously very disappointing. We had many questions to ask about the crimes ⁠she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators," the committee's chairman, Republican Representative James Comer, told reporters.

Democrats on ​the committee accused Maxwell of using the deposition to campaign for clemency from U.S. President Donald Trump and called on the Republican president to rule out such a move.

"What we did not get were any substantive answers to the questions that were asked that would advance our investigation," said Representative ⁠James Walkinshaw, a Virginia Democrat.

"What we did get was another episode in her long-running campaign for clemency from President Trump. And President Trump could end that today - he could rule out clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, the monster."

David Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, said he advised her to invoke the Fifth Amendment as she has a pending habeas petition "that demonstrates that her conviction rests on a fundamentally unfair trial."

"If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path. Ms Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump," Markus said in a statement to the Committee posted on X on Monday.

The deposition ​came as the U.S. Department of Justice has released millions of internal documents related to Epstein.

Documents released include photos of Trump with several women whose ⁠faces are redacted and a suggestive note to Epstein, framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to bear Trump's signature.

Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes and says he broke ‍off ties in the early 2000s, before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to ‌a Florida state prostitution charge. ‌He says the suggestive note was faked.

Comer ‍said that five more depositions were scheduled in the Epstein investigation, including on February 26 with former ‌U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and on February 27 ‍with former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Markus said in the post on X that Trump and Bill Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing, adding that Maxwell can explain why.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Of course she’s going to say that Trump is innocent as he’s the one holding the power of her freedom right now.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Of course she’s going to say that Trump is innocent as he’s the one holding the power of her freedom right now.

Yep, it's a card game

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Of course she’s going to say that Trump is innocent as he’s the one holding the power of her freedom right now.

Because he is innocent. If he had been guilty of any indecent wrongdoing with girls, I guarantee you this: he would not be President right now. No way.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If she was sitting in a maximum security prison right now with the lifers, she’d be far less demanding and much more cooperative. She’s been spoiled by Trump and now she’s too demanding.

Throw her into a tough prison with the lifers, then you can make little trade-offs for what she knows.

As is, Trump has rewarded her for her silence. Hold her where she is until hopefully the next president holds her feet to the fire..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog