world

7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating critically injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO

A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee outfit was critically injured Thursday night during a shooting on Chicago's West Side.

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the girl was shot in the lower neck area Thursday and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital. Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Tribune reported that police said the girl was dressed as a bumblebee. The girl's father screamed, "My little girl's been shot," according to Lalia Lara, who works in a cellphone store.

Lara told the newspaper she held the girl's hand and pressed against her chest to stop the bleeding.

"She was looking at me, and I was calling her name, " Lara said. "I have kids — I would go crazy if something happened to my kids."

Authorities say the man and girl were walking along a street in the Little Village neighborhood when a man in a group of males drew a gun and fired at the victims.

In a tweet, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the girl, who was out with her family for Halloween, is believed to be an unintended victim.

