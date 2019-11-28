Giuliani calls Trump to tell him he was joking about having an 'insurance policy'

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called the president this week to reassure him that he had been joking when he told media outlets he had "insurance" if Trump turned on him in the Ukraine scandal, Giuliani's lawyer said on Wednesday.
The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani "at my insistence" had called Trump "within the last day" to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an "insurance policy, if thrown under the bus."
"He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy. I told him, 'Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn’t work that way,'" Costello told Reuters.
Giuliani has already said that he was being sarcastic when he made the comments. Trump, too, has brushed them off, telling reporters in the Oval Office this week that "Rudy is a great guy." The White House declined to comment on Costello's remarks.
Giuliani has emerged as a central figure in the Democratic-led House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against Trump who is accused of abusing his office for personal political gain by pressing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son, Hunter, a former board member of a Ukrainian energy company.
Current and former U.S. officials have testified at the inquiry that Giuliani carried out a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine and that it became clear to them that a White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Trump and a phone call between the two leaders was contingent on Ukraine carrying out Trump's wishes.
U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified that Trump directed him, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker to work closely with Giuliani on Ukraine matters, a request that he viewed with alarm as Giuliani was a private citizen.
Sondland, a Trump donor, said Giuliani told him that Trump wanted Zelenskiy to make a public statement on investigating corruption, and was particularly concerned about probing Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, and a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.
Costello denied there had been any link between the investigations Trump sought and the White House meeting.
Trump, in an interview with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on Tuesday, sought to distance himself from Giuliani's activities on Ukraine, saying that he had not directed him to work on Ukraine matters.
"No, I didn’t direct him, but he is a warrior," Trump told O’Reilly, adding Giuliani "possibly saw something" and "he's done work in Ukraine for years."
Costello declined to comment on what directions Trump had given Giuliani on Ukraine, citing attorney-client privilege. He said there had been no change in Trump and Giuliani's relationship. "They speak all the time," Costello said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
59 Comments
Burning Bush
Dems really are sitting on a house of cards.
High Crimes... yeah... good luck.
Chip Star
Since you claim you're not a native English speaker, allow me to explain thag a house of cards is weak unlike the mountain of evidence the Dems have amassed from Donny's own people regarding his corruption.
You forgot the misdemeanors part. After the legal experts testify, you'll be disparaging their analysis, so let me ask this now: From which law school did you graduate, in which jurisdiction(s) have you practiced, and what is your field of expertise?
TheLongTermer
The Dems love to preach to all of us like we cant think. I knew this was just banter between two guys. These people are relentless. CNN is going bizerk trying to get this man out of office.
Chip Star
You wouldn't feel like it were preaching if you could think without Fox "News."
Because that's what Fox "News" told you it was. Never mind that it would be reasonable for anyone working with Donny to have such an insurance policy given Donny's proven track record of throwing people under the bus.
cracaphat
Lies,lies and more lies.He's got the dirt and we know it.
bass4funk
unlike the mountain of evidence the Dems have amassed from Donny's own people regarding his corruption.
#1 DON'T KNOW ANYTHING!
#2 HEARD SOMETHING?
#3 WAS NEVER THEIR !
#4 GOT 2,3,4nd Hand Information!
#5 NEVER HEARD OF THIS OR THAT !
#6 NO "QUID PRO QUO"!
# 7 Ukraine’s Did Interfere!
That’s their evidence from the witnesses that have all said:
“ I presume”
“ I believe”
“ I think”
“ I feel”
“ I assumed”
“ I thought “
Trump is is soooo much Trouble!! Based on this mountain of damning evidence how...oh, how is he ever to survive this politically?
Jimizo
We are told by Trump supporters on this site that nobody watches it.
Why people keep mentioning a network nobody watches is mysterious. It’s like children with a bogeyman.
bass4funk
I do and the Democrats have really screwed themselves AGAIN on the subject of Russia.
Base Democrats may be getting what they wanted with impeachment, but they are sacrificing precious time that could be used to make their case to independents. That situation isn’t likely to change until these independent voters hear something of substance from Democrats, which is why the Schiff “parody,” among other impeachment missteps, was such a disaster for them.
A headline in The New York Times last week, after Pelosi met with her caucus to discuss an impeachment inquiry vote, says it all, “Democrats Fear Impeachment Is Blurring Their ‘Kitchen Table’ Focus.” After the meeting, a frustrated Pelosi asked journalists, “Any questions about our legislative agenda?” There weren’t many, the Times reported.
It’s more enjoyable watching Democrats ride over a cliff.
https://www.rollcall.com/news/opinion/be-careful-what-you-wish-for
Numan
Not really!
Another one of his lies debunked. The cult won't change their mind about him, but those on the fence are turning away from him. The president is getting so desperate that he has began to project his intentions again.
President Trump Calls In To "Conspiracy Today" With Bill Flatearth
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/president-trump-calls-conspiracy-today-083500657.html
His desperation is mounting!
klausdorth
Those folks really do love the joking and not being serious stuff!
How much more joking is needed, how much more joking is acceptable from people who are supposed to lead a (once so great) nation? With so much dirt presented already it's about time to "clean the present swamp"!
CrazyJoe
Typical......."I hardly knew the guy".
And Pox News viewers will believe it.
Rudy Colludy had better get his insurance papers ready ‘cause here comes the bus!
bass4funk
Yeah, they have. Big time.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/11/22/why-impeachment-is-failing-trump-may-win-2020-election/
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/july_2019/trump_support_up_this_week_among_black_voters
Again, the Democrats are digging a deep, deep hole they won’t be able to get out of.
Numan
@Bass
LOL! You used a poll from August before the impeachment inquiry!
Rammussen:
According to the Real Clear Politics average of recent polls, just 12% of Republicans support the impeachment inquiry, while 83.2% oppose it. Among independents, 46.8% support an impeachment inquiry, while 38% oppose it. So, a plurality of independents support it, but not a “majority,” as Clyburn said. Among Democrats, 84.8% support an impeachment inquiry, and 8.8% oppose it.
Trump Twists Impeachment Polls
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/11/trump-twists-impeachment-polls/
GW
i almost spit out my coffee reading this headline!
I guess its soon RGs turn to lay out on the road to be run over, this would be hilarious if it wasn't so serious!!
How on earth can certain posters deny the obvious & if the parties were reversed the last 3+yrs they would be baying for blood non stop!!
I find it scary how so many repubs back trump over their OWN country, beyond insane!
zichi
Oh ya! Like we believe you! How about the money he got from Ukraine. Giulianai's firm were in talks to $500,000 from the Ukraine prosecutor and government. At the same time working on the shadow campaign to get Ukraine to investigate Biden and others.
l'affaire du Ukraine is blatantly obvious the president and his associates when about committing their crimes.
Trump knew about the whistle blower in early August when he released the aid.
Yrral
The law is not how you feel about it, but how it is written, lots of American believe they have some inside knowledge, how a case will be adjudicated only the judge and juries determined the outcome of a case, but in the case, it a case that will lead to an indictment of Giuliani
HBJ
The strategy for defending Trump and his associates goes as follows:
He didn’t do it, and if he did,
He didn’t mean to do it, and if he did,
Where’s the proof, and if it exists,
It’s not a big deal, and if it is,
Others have done worse,
And even if they have, it’s a fake witch hunt.
Yrral
Google US EU Ambassador Sex Scandal
bass4funk
I sorry, my bad. Thanks for pointing that out.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/support-for-impeachment-drops-after-second-week-of-hearings-poll
Serrano
I laughed out loud when Rudy said that.
Everyone knows it was a joke except for the anti-Trumpers :D
Serrano
That’s their evidence from the witnesses that have all said:
“ I presume”
“ I believe”
“ I think”
“ I feel”
“ I assumed”
“ I thought “
Trump is in soooo much Trouble!! Based on this mountain of damning evidence how...oh, how is he ever to survive this politically?
Har! I know - just keep doing what he's been doing. So far he's taken everything the Dems have flung at him, they just can't seem to take him down.
lincolnman
Uh-oh Rudy, you do know Trump said this exact same thing about his previous lawyer; Michael Cohen... “a fine person with a wonderful family.”
Of course, that changed to “a weak person,” “not a very smart person,” a “bad lawyer,” "a rat", and “a fraudster"...
Hope your "insurance" is paid up... Of course, that's the least of your worries - Your client Trump and Barr have you under DOJ criminal investigation for eight different offenses - and your crime partner Parnas has flipped and just gave tapes and videos to the FBI....oh my....
But here's the real question for Trumpers here - all 12 witnesses who testified - all current Trump admin employees by the way - said Crazy Rudy was at the center of the QPQ with Ukraine. It's clear from the DOJ investigation that Rudy was doing all sorts of other bad stuff in Ukraine - illegally representing a foreign entity, Money laundering, Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Making false statements to the federal government, Donating funds from foreign nationals, Mail fraud, Wire fraud...
So what's the current narrative? Rudy was doing all this on his own with no knowledge or direction from Trump?
u_s__reamer
Phony Rudy coming from petty gangster stock likes to talk the gangster talk, but he can't walk the walk (well, like his dad, maybe the perp walk). And Trump has his own gilt-plated "insurance": the "sacred" office of the presidency (plus the blonde mannequin). If Trump's insurance fails, the American people have theirs: Nancy Pelosi.
bass4funk
Ok, so what should we do about Rudy? Take him out fishing?
expat
Both of them are a joke. Neither of them are funny.
browny1
According to recent news the Bus-Is-A-Coming.
Ruddy better have not joked about that insurance, coz his bestest buddy Donny is quacking.
Witness his recent blurt -
"..Everybody in this room knows I love the name Thanksgiving and we're not changing it.."
Like - get a handle on it Donny Boy.
lincolnman
Trump and Barr are already doing something - they have him under federal criminal investigation.
So that's the question we're asking Trump - and Trumpers - what's the current Trump defense?
Is it Rudy was acting on his own? Trump had no knowledge of Rudy pressuring Ukraine on the QPQ or all the other crimes he is involved in?
sunfunbun
I laughed too, knowing Rudy is a weasel, he's not going to prison for Trump, he's gonna sing. Trump's closest people, like him and Rudy, are not one's with integrity, as a priority. Only Trumpets cult can possibly believe Rudy made a joke and won't save his own ass. Just look at the guy and listen, he'll definitely turn on Trump, no question about it.
Serrano
I laughed too, knowing Rudy is a weasel
I laughed knowing Rudy is a good guy and a crime and corruption fighter.
he'll definitely turn on Trump
No he won't.
stormcrow
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said that there are similarities between what's happening now with Giuliani and Trump's personal and now convicted lawyer Michael Cohen:
"It's like watching a snake eat itself."
Does anyone want to make a bet that Rudy gets thrown under this nutty bus with the others?
Northernlife
@Serrano
I laughed knowing Rudy is a good guy and a crime and corruption fighter.
Did Fox and Friends tell you that....
he'll definitely turn on Trump
No he won't...
You know this because.............
Oh my little blind cheerleader...oh my
bass4funk
Ok, protocol and then?
Leave that up to Rudy, he can take care of himself.
I see you still want to whip that dead horse. But if Democrats want to keep trying and pulling themselves down the abyss hole, who am I to say No?
theeastisred
A rare moment of truth from Camp Fooliani:
lincolnman
Then? I imagine a trial and possible conviction - - you know; Manafort, Gates, Papadapolous, Flynn, Stone...
Or maybe Rudy does a Flynn and Gates and pulls out his insurance policy...
But the key is, how can Trump say Rudy is innocent when his Attorney General (Barr) has Rudy under a criminal investigation?
DODGE! Answer the question. Did Trump know what Rudy was doing?
BLATANT DODGE! Was Rudy acting on Trump's orders or was he acting on his own?
ulysses
Rudy has his diapers in a twist because now we now know that he was cooking his own drug deals not just Donny’s.
Donny must be mad!!!!
ulysses
That’s like saying Epstein was a pedophile fighter....
Nothing to laugh about!
wtfjapan
Lies,lies and more lies.He's got the dirt and we know it.
seriously Giuliani stupid but not that stupid, Trumps already thrown one lawyer under the bus would any sane person take Trump as a client unless they had some "insurance policy" against that
bass4funk
Oh, gawd, the woman that sabotaged Bernie’s 2016 run and that bounced out as head of the DNC? That idiot? She’s the last person to talk. She has her own skeletons to worry about.
If he becomes a political distraction, no choice, otherwise the Dems won’t shut up about him.
bass4funk
Sure and once Trump is in his second term, the pardons will be flying, it’ll be long days.
Unlike Schiff, I don’t possess mutant powers of telepathy unlike Adam Schiff to know concretely.
Chicanoinjapan
Rudy was joking. Trump was joking. They were all joking.
With so many jokes, you'd think that they were all clowns in a circus.
oh wait!
Jimizo
You seem to be telepathically contacting Trump as you tell us what he does and doesn’t feel about things. Is this a gift liberals don’t have?
bass4funk
On the contrary, I sir, am nothing but a mere mortal
TheLongTermer
I only watch CNN on tv because its the only cable news I can get, for my plan.
All I hear 24/7 is Fredo and Don Lemon demonizing Trump, with their team of "experts"
Its all day every day
Unbiased?
Its become ridiculous, and lost all credibility. At least Fox (watch on youtube) has some unbiased reports and they will allow Trump accomplishments. If I trusted CNN, Trump is a criminal that has accomplished nothing!
I like the finance guy, the lady in HK, and some of their over seas reporting, only because its unbiased and news. Their domestic channel has become a joke.
zichi
Trump posts fake photo of himself has Rocky Balboa to dismiss his emergency hospital visit claiming the doc's had never before seen such a great chest.
The only inflated muscle is his ego
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
TheLongTermer
Trump can hold a rally like no other. I never seen such charisma. People like a winner. Biden is has been, a loser, he represents what everybody hates. Same for the rest of the Dem pack.
Trump has issues, but I take him anyday over some discrepant looking tell me this then get nothing done Dem.
Sneezy
Then why does he have to pay people to be there?
SuperLib
What a strange world they live in where this is necessary.
SuperLib
You yourself said Trump used bad judgement. What did you mean when you said that?
u_s__reamer
Trump can hold a rally like no other. I never seen such charisma.
So what? I could name another with a great deal more charisma who was a dab hand at rallies and could stiff-arm Ttump any time. And it's salutary to remember that charisma only works with people dumb and scared enough to fall for it.
u_s__reamer
I hear Lev Parnas, one of Ghouliani"s goons, also has plenty of insurance that could cancel some of the big players' policies. Just one problem, though: before he cashes out, he's running the risk of being "Epsteined".
bass4funk
The call was in a way inappropriate, but that being said, an impeachable offense? Nope.
SuperLib
The group psychosis of the GOP and Trump fans is fascinating. Fox is reporting that the Republicans easily ran circles around all of the witnesses and Trump was exonerated.
Obviously some know it was bad and need to say that to influence others, but I'll bet they will successfully convince the lower educated people that what they saw and heard never happened.
They will repeat the lie so much it will become true in their minds. Even the ones who said they don't like what Trump did will change their tune eventually.
SuperLib
In what way?
bass4funk
Are you Adam Schiff now? Lol
Anyway, he won’t be convicted or removed, I’m happy. Yippie!
bass4funk
They did and FNC is not the only one saying it, even some liberal outfits are begrudgingly and painfully admitting it.
And the so called super smart people like Schiff are hoping that the even smarter omnipotent Democrats can pull a fast one on the general public.
This is exactly Schiff’s deepest OCD dilemma
How? So far, it’s done the opposite. It’s helping Trump.
lincolnman
Why the silence Trumpers - easy question - was Rudy acting on his own in demanding the QPQ for dirt on Biden and all the other crimes he's currently under DOJ investigation for, or was he acting on Trump's orders?
Yes or no - was he acting under Trump's direction?
Serrano
@Serrano
I laughed knowing Rudy is a good guy and a crime and corruption fighter.
Did Fox and Friends tell you that....
No.
he'll definitely turn on Trump
No he won't...
You know this because.............
Oh my little blind cheerleader...oh my
And you know he'll definitely turn on Trump because...
Oh my little Trump-hater. Turn off CNN and MSNBC already.
SuperLib
Well you said he used poor judgement and what he did was inappropriate. Was it because he put his personal interests before country? Because he withheld aid? Because he wanted dirt on a political rival? Because he wanted info about a debunked conspiracy theory to get Russia off the hook?
Onvioisly theres a reason why you feel he used poor judgement and acted inappropriately. What was it he did to make you think this?
Serrano
Another one of his lies debunked.
This is interesting -
Left obsessed with attacking Trump over his 'lies.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jp71VWgqURQ