Trump allies in disarray as Democrats push impeachment

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that he expects the whistleblower at the heart of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to testify "very soon."
"All that needs to be done, at this point, is to make sure that the attorneys that represent the whistleblower get the clearances that they need to be able to accompany the whistleblower to testimony," said Schiff, D-Calif., "and that we figure out the logistics to make sure that we protect the identity of the whistleblower."
As Democrats and the director of national intelligence worked out key arrangements, Trump's allies erupted in a surge of second-guessing and conspiracy theorizing across the Sunday talk shows, suggesting the White House strategy is unclear against the stiffest challenge to his presidency. One former adviser urged Trump to confront the crisis at hand and get past his fury over the probe of Russian election interference.
"I honestly believe this president has not gotten his pound of flesh yet from past grievances on the 2016 investigation," said Tom Bossert, Trump's former homeland security adviser. "If he continues to focus on that white whale," Bossert added, "it's going to bring him down."
The Ukraine investigation produced what the Russian probe did not: formal House impeachment proceedings based on the president's own words and actions.
The White House last week released a rough transcript of Trump's July 25 call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as well as the whistleblower's complaint alleging the U.S. president pressured his counterpart to investigate the family of Joe Biden, the former vice president who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump's reelection next year.
Trump has sought to implicate Biden and his son Hunter Biden in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either of the Bidens.
The House forged ahead, with Schiff's committee leading the investigation. Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment, with hearings and depositions starting this week. Many Democrats are pushing for a vote on articles of impeachment before the end of the year, mindful of the looming 2020 elections.
Schiff has said the whistleblower has agreed to testify. His committee has been negotiating to interview the person, who reported to the inspector general for the intelligence community that Trump had urged Zelenskiy to investigate Biden. The whistleblower also said that White House officials then moved to "lock down" the details by putting all the records of it on a separate computer system.
One of the whistleblower's lawyers tweeted Sunday that talks were ongoing.
"We continue to work w/both parties in House & Senate and we understand all agree that protecting whistleblower's identity is paramount," posted Mark Zaid. "Discussions continue to occur to coordinate & finalize logistics but no date/time has yet been set."
Trump's allies fanned out across the Sunday talk shows with myriad responses.
Stephen Miller, the president's senior policy adviser, called the whole inquiry a "partisan hit job" orchestrated by "a deep state operative" who is also "a saboteur."
"The president of the United States is the whistleblower," Miller said.
Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, promoted a debunked conspiracy theory, insisting that Ukraine had spread disinformation during the 2016 election.
Bossert advised that Trump drop that defense.
"I am deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again," said Bossert, who also was an adviser to President George W. Bush. "That conspiracy theory has got to go, they have to stop with that, it cannot continue to be repeated."
Giuliani not only repeated it but also brandished what he said were affidavits that support them and claimed that Trump "was framed by the Democrats."
He also at one point said he would not cooperate with Schiff, but then acknowledged he would do what Trump tells him. The White House did not provide an official response on whether the president would allow Giuliani to cooperate.
"If they're going to obstruct," Schiff warned, "then they're going to increase the likelihood that Congress may feel it necessary to move forward with an article on obstruction."
Giuliani appeared on ABC's "This Week" and CBS' "Face the Nation," while Schiff was interviewed on ABC and NBC's "Meet the Press." Bossert spoke on ABC and Miller on "Fox News Sunday."
Simon Foston
Before the usual pro-Trump parrots start squawking about the Bidens:
So to answer any of the usual predictable questions about when they're going to get investigated like Trump: never.
Blacklabel
Yeah “no evidence...yet. Because the investigation hasn’t started because liberals and the media protecting Biden.
liberals already forgot how this works. No one is in “disarray”. In fact Biden campaign filed complaints to ban Guiliani from TV appearances. Why? Isn’t he allowed to speak?
Strangerland
Yes yes, we understand you people are making this completely ridiculous claim in the face of all reality.
But Trump! But you guys!
Biden is responsible for every leg cramp during intimate relations ever.
Except for the ones AOC is responsible for. Which is all of them.
Chip Star
Trumpophiles never cease playing the victim of vast conspiracies.
Never mind that Joe Biden pushing for a different prosecutor actually put his son at more risk IF Hunter had actually been corrupt.
There is that victim card again. Need a safe space?
So many snowflakes amongst the Trumpophiles.
Blacklabel
Another nonsense answer with your failed catchphrase. Why are you so afraid of an investigation into Biden? You all loved it when Trump was being investigated for 2.5 years.
Chip Star
This is funnier than watching Trumpophiles thrash about trying to get the rest of us to reject reality.
Blacklabel
if Biden has “nothing to hide” he should welcome an investigation and make anyone he ever had contact with in this life available for testimony under oath. Isn’t they how this worked last time?
Strangerland
But you guys!
Biden is responsible for every passage of gas that came with an unexpected present, ever.
Except for the one's Obama is responsible for. Which is all of them.
Strangerland
Biden is responsible for every dead puppy ever.
Except for the ones AOC is responsible for. Which is all of them.
Chip Star
No, it's not.
Chip Star
We aren't. You're doing your typical thing where you project the liberal in your head onto everyone that disagrees with you.
Strangerland
You kind of do have to forgive them for sounding like broken records.
Back when the world hadn't realized that the moron crew had entirely abandoned ethics, democracy, human rights, and really all semblance of civility, they would make these claims, and people still thought they contained validity, and actually fell for their debates on matters that denied reality. Since it worked in the past, of course they're going to keep trying the same tactics. That's all they know.
They haven't yet figured out how to pivot to the new world where Trump has been so completely exposed for the fraud, failure, liar, and inept president that he is, that when they try to make claims we formerly may have wasted time debating, the world just rolls its eyes now.
Strangerland
Bit of a civil war over at Fox "News" there:
https://news.yahoo.com/fox-news-chris-wallace-spars-with-stephen-miller-over-trumps-call-to-use-attornies-to-seek-dirt-on-joe-biden-173500531.html
Let's get the popcorn. The few Trumpets who draw the line at supporting the president in treason are about to see the dark side of those who don't have a line.
Kentarogaijin
Impeach the fascist !!
Impeach the fascist !!
Impeach the fascist !!
Impeach the fascist !!
Impeach the fascist !!
Impeach the fascist !!
Impeach the fascist !!
Sh1mon M4sada
I am 'usually' a supporter of Trump foreign policies, but jeewhizz, his domestic antics are really bizarre. Where is he going with this Biden stuff? A dilusional repeat of Obama birth saga?
There was no political gains for the Obama birth dilusion, Obama was leaving office any way. There certainly is no foreseeable political gain on Biden & sons, if anything, it'd paint a picture of a fully functional, patriotic American political family vs Trump, his children and his cronyism.
Chip Star
So you support incoherence. Cool.