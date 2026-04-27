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Tanks and an armoured vehicle drive in Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel
FILE PHOTO: Tanks and an armoured vehicle drive in Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel, April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo Image: Reuters/Florion Goga
world

Global military spending rises 2.9%

4 Comments
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM

Global military spending rose 2.9% in 2025 despite a 7.5% decline in ‌the United States as President Donald Trump halted new financial military aid to Ukraine, a report by a conflict think-tank showed on ‌Monday.

Expenditure increased to $2.89 trillion in 2025, rising ⁠for the 11th consecutive year and taking ⁠spending as ⁠a share of global gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5% - ‌its highest level since 2009, according to the data from ⁠the Stockholm International ⁠Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"Given the range of current crises, as well as many states' long-term military spending targets, this growth will probably continue through 2026 and beyond," SIPRI ⁠said in the report.

The top three military spenders, ⁠the U.S., China and Russia, accounted ‌for a combined $1.48 trillion, or 51% of global spending.

U.S. military spending fell to $954 billion in 2025, mainly because no new financial military assistance for Ukraine was approved, ‌the report said. In the previous three years, U.S. military funding to Ukraine totaled $127 billion.

"The decline in U.S. military expenditure in 2025 is likely to be short-lived," SIPRI said.

"Spending approved by the U.S. Congress for 2026 has risen to over $1 trillion, a substantial increase from 2025, ​and could rise further to $1.5 trillion in 2027," it said.

The main contributor to higher global spending ‌was a 14% rise in Europe to $864 billion.

Spending by Russia and Ukraine continued to grow in the fourth year of the war, while ‌increases by European members of the NATO alliance led ⁠to the sharpest annual ⁠growth in Central and Western ​Europe since the end of the Cold ⁠War.

Spending by Israel fell ‌4.9% to $48.3 billion, as the war ​in Gaza wound down in 2025, while spending in Iran declined for the second consecutive year, falling by 5.6% to $7.4 billion.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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4 Comments
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Global military spending rose 2.9% in 2025 despite a 7.5% decline in ‌the United States as President Donald Trump halted new financial military aid to Ukraine, a report by a conflict think-tank showed on ‌Monday.

Scary trend, primary structural catalyst remains Global Ukraine Proxy War, that has resulted in huge amounts of weapons and military tech. proliferation, causing Japan and others to respond by increasing their defense spend

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

And most of these wars being waged right now are not justified, a waste of $, material, lives.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Next year, the US War Budget will be $1.5 trillion—a 47% increase.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump's handlers must be delighted.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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