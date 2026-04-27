Global military spending rises 2.9%

FILE PHOTO: Tanks and an armoured vehicle drive in Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel, April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

By Johan Ahlander

Global military spending rose 2.9% in 2025 despite a 7.5% decline in ‌the United States as President Donald Trump halted new financial military aid to Ukraine, a report by a conflict think-tank showed on ‌Monday.

Expenditure increased to $2.89 trillion in 2025, rising ⁠for the 11th consecutive year and taking ⁠spending as ⁠a share of global gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5% - ‌its highest level since 2009, according to the data from ⁠the Stockholm International ⁠Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"Given the range of current crises, as well as many states' long-term military spending targets, this growth will probably continue through 2026 and beyond," SIPRI ⁠said in the report.

The top three military spenders, ⁠the U.S., China and Russia, accounted ‌for a combined $1.48 trillion, or 51% of global spending.

U.S. military spending fell to $954 billion in 2025, mainly because no new financial military assistance for Ukraine was approved, ‌the report said. In the previous three years, U.S. military funding to Ukraine totaled $127 billion.

"The decline in U.S. military expenditure in 2025 is likely to be short-lived," SIPRI said.

"Spending approved by the U.S. Congress for 2026 has risen to over $1 trillion, a substantial increase from 2025, ​and could rise further to $1.5 trillion in 2027," it said.

The main contributor to higher global spending ‌was a 14% rise in Europe to $864 billion.

Spending by Russia and Ukraine continued to grow in the fourth year of the war, while ‌increases by European members of the NATO alliance led ⁠to the sharpest annual ⁠growth in Central and Western ​Europe since the end of the Cold ⁠War.

Spending by Israel fell ‌4.9% to $48.3 billion, as the war ​in Gaza wound down in 2025, while spending in Iran declined for the second consecutive year, falling by 5.6% to $7.4 billion.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.