Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gold mine fire in Peru kills 27

0 Comments
LIMA

A fire in a small gold mine in southern Peru has left 27 people dead, authorities said on Sunday, in the country's single deadliest mining accident in more than two decades.

In a statement, the local government said a short-circuit sparked the fire in the early morning hours of Saturday in the southern region of Arequipa. Images on local media and on social media showed dark plumes of smoke pouring out of the site.

The mine is operated by Yanaquihua, a small-scale firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It's been confirmed by the Yanaquihua police station, there are 27 dead," local prosecutor Giovanni Matos told local television on Sunday.

Peru is the world's top gold producer and second-largest copper producer. According to data from Peru's ministry of energy and mines, the incident is the single deadliest mining accident since 2000.

In 2022, 38 people were killed in mining accidents around the country, highlighting safety concerns in Latin American mining. Peru had its deadliest year in 2002 when 73 people died in different mining accidents.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo