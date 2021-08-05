Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Larry Page founded Google with Sergei Brin in the 1990s and is listed by Bloomberg as the sixth-richest person in the world Photo: AFP/File
Google mogul Larry Page allowed into New Zealand despite closed border

25 Comments
WELLINGTON

Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand despite its closed border, officials confirmed Thursday, reportedly seeking hospital treatment for one of his children.

The billionaire's visit prompted criticism from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite coronavirus travel restrictions.

Immigration New Zealand general manager of border and visa operations, Nicola Hogg, told AFP that Page "met relevant requirements" to be approved entry to New Zealand.

"Mr Page is not a permanent resident. Citizenship is a matter for the Department of Internal Affairs. Due to privacy reasons, we are unable to comment further without a privacy waiver."

Hogg did not address the question of whether Page spent two weeks in quarantine, as required of people entering the country, nor the reason for the visit.

The billionaire had reportedly been based on an outlying Fijian island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand's opposition ACT Party called on Ardern's government to be more open about his visit.

"The government has questions to answer about why billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and separated families can't get through the border," ACT leader David Seymour said.

"Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand but the government won't give any details about why he was allowed in."

Page visited New Zealand when a child required hospital treatment, the Stuff news website said, quoting New Zealand businessman Stephen Tindall who knows Page personally.

Tindall said Page had left New Zealand "quite a while ago".

The ACT Party's Seymour said while he had sympathy for Page's situation, there were numerous people with similar issues who could not get in.

"I have had to tell them, 'sorry, but there is no way you can get through the border, government policy will not allow it,'" he added.

"New Zealanders stranded overseas who are desperate to get home deserve answers."

Page founded Google with Sergey Brin in the 1990s and is listed by Bloomberg as the sixth-richest person in the world with a reported wealth of $121 billion.

Of course, the rules only apply to the 99%, not the 1%.

That's why the 1% are so happy all about all these rules, they get the whole world to themselves because we're locked in our houses by troops roaming our streets.

11 ( +18 / -7 )

If one is reach enough, one can go anywhere they like, space and yes, even New Zealand...

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Lets not be so niave. Anyone is welcome anywhere and at anytime, if they are suitably wealthy. You can see yourself the amount of private aviation traffic going all over the world with their 'elite' passengers.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

It would be ironic if he brings covid with him

1 ( +6 / -5 )

because we're locked in our houses by troops roaming our streets.

Not in NZ.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

This isn't unusual at all. You may have noticed NZ hosted the America's Cup earlier this year. How did the foreign competitors get in you ask. Several films are being made in Wellington. If you make your case, you can get an exemption.

Burning Bush

Of course, the rules only apply to the 99%, not the 1%.

That's why the 1% are so happy all about all these rules,

Umm, no. 99% are happy about these rules, because they mean freedom.

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

Wakarimasen

It would be ironic if he brings covid with him

How so?

In any case he will go through the normal 2 week quarantine with covid tests like everyone else.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

That's why the 1% are so happy all about all these rules, they get the whole world to themselves because we're locked in our houses by troops roaming our streets.

You claim to live here in Japan. Nobody is locked in their houses here. There are no troops on the streets here.

How about your home country? Are it’s citizens even allowed to use the internet?

1 ( +7 / -6 )

Well of course I want any child to get proper medical treatment. The question is transparency.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

WakarimasenToday  02:37 pm JST

It would be ironic if he brings covid with him

Tindall said Page had left New Zealand "quite a while ago".

Page is the rich guy whose photo is up top.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

2020hindsightsToday  02:45 pm JST

Wakarimasen

It would be ironic if he brings covid with him

How so? 

In any case he will go through the normal 2 week quarantine with covid tests like everyone else.

LOL! You nearly had me there for a second. It's a joke, right?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Page visited New Zealand when a child required hospital treatment

If New Zealand weren’t letting it’s own back in when there are family circumstances etc that would be strange.

Seems common sense to let someone in if their kid is sick.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

what? - money and fame allows people to skip queues - I'm shocked!!

2 ( +7 / -5 )

How did the foreign competitors get in you ask ?

I'm guessing by boat

2 ( +3 / -1 )

fxgai,

If New Zealand weren’t letting it’s own back in when there are family circumstances etc that would be strange.

"Like many expats stranded abroad had experienced in recent months, the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) booking system was proving an impossible hurdle to jump."

www.stuff.co.nz/travel/travel-troubles/125969351/covid19-family-desperate-to-bring-92yearold-dad-home-to-be-loved-for-last-time-on-this-planet

3 ( +5 / -2 )

If any of the readers or posters here have $120 billion, I am sure the New Zealand government will make an exception for you too.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Par for the course. There are rules for us peasants, and there are rules for the globalist elite.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

One law for the rich and powerful, another for us proles. Such things are good indicators of corrupt regimes.

Privacy is now being used to cover up a lot in NZ. It is even used to protect convicted killers.

See: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/grace-millane-killer-anonymity-new-zealand-a4367871.html

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

"The government has questions to answer about why billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and separated families can't get through the border," ACT leader David Seymour said.

Arden and her allies are bought and paid for by the big tech elites. Foreign citizens get preferential treatment over her fellow countryman- follow the corporate cash.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

kyronstavic

2020hindsightsToday  02:45 pm JST

Wakarimasen

It would be ironic if he brings covid with him

How so? 

In any case he will go through the normal 2 week quarantine with covid tests like everyone else.

LOL! You nearly had me there for a second. It's a joke, right?

It would be tragic. It wouldn't be ironic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I’m doing my best to get Rich! so that I too will be able to travel all over the world where and when I want…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I’m doing my best to get Rich! so that I too will be able to travel all over the world where and when I want…

This is literally the only thing that motivates me to pretend I give a crap about this corporate game I've fallen into.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Arden and her allies are bought and paid for by the big tech elites. Foreign citizens get preferential treatment over her fellow countryman- follow the corporate cash.

Your team generally defends actions like this, which would make it surprising that you would criticize this, but that surprise disappears when you realize the context is that New Zealander's elected a leftist government, and you are a hyper-partisan right-wing extremist. Hyper-partisans determine guilt by political affiliation, so it's unsurprising that you are critical of this decision which you would have supported had someone like Trump done it.

Now that all said, if I were a New Zealander, I would definitely want more clarification from my government to understand the reasoning behind this.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

After checking the article from Risky-san I then learned that Mr Page is an NZ resident now.

Seems he played it by the rule book as the Kiwis made it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Larry Page bought an island near Fiji to escape the Covid. Many billionaires have bought properties in NZ. End-of-world escape hole stuff.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

