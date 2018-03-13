Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

GOP candidate calls Parkland student 'skinhead lesbian'

LEWISTON, Maine

A Republican Maine House candidate has used Twitter to attack two students who survived a shooting at a Florida high school, calling one of them a "skinhead lesbian" and the other a "bald-faced liar."

Leslie Gibson is the only declared candidate for the 57th District and told the Sun Journal it was "not appropriate to single out the Parkland students." But he says he stands firm in his defense of "our constitutional rights." He says he served in the military and took an oath "to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States."

A Democratic organizer in Greene says, "That sort of stupidity really turns people off." Organizer Pat Fogg says she wishes she knew someone who could jump into the race.

The newspaper says Gibson has since made his Twitter account private.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

The GOP keeping it classy AF.

"That sort of stupidity really turns people off."

But sadly it seems to turn on roughly 35% of Americans.

More power to the young woman and all young people who want to grow up in a society where they don't have to worry about getting gun downed at school or a concert, or in church or a movie theater. Or have a gun 'accidentally' discharged somewhere they happen to be.

Though the young lady he's attacking does have short hair, she's far from having the mentality of a skinhead. Mr. Gibson should look in the mirror to see what a skinhead, regardless of how much hair he might have, looks like.

Greatest nation in the world...!

Can the bar go any lower?

