Clintons agree to testify in House Epstein investigation before contempt of Congress vote

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton agreed late Monday to testify in a House investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the Republican leading the probe said an agreement had not yet been finalized.
Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, was advancing criminal contempt of Congress charges against both Clintons Monday evening for defying a congressional subpoena when attorneys for the Clintons emailed staff for the Oversight panel, saying the pair would accept Comer's demands and “will appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates.”
The attorneys requested that Comer agree not to move forward with the contempt proceedings. Comer, however, said he was not immediately dropping the charges, which would carry the threat of a substantial fine and even incarceration if passed by the House and successfully prosecuted by the Department of Justice.
“We don't have anything in writing,” Comer told reporters, adding that he was open to accepting the Clintons' offer but “it depends on what they say.”
The last-minute negotiating came as Republican leaders were advancing the contempt resolution through the House Rules Committee — a final hurdle before it headed to the House floor for a vote. It was potentially a grave moment for Congress, the first time it could hold a former president in contempt and advance the threat of prison time.
Comer earlier Monday rejected an offer from attorneys for the Clintons to have Bill Clinton conduct a transcribed interview and Hillary Clinton submit a sworn declaration.
Comer was insisting that both Clintons sit for sworn depositions before the committee in order to fulfill the panel's subpoenas. A letter from the committee to attorneys for the Clintons indicates that they had offered for Bill Clinton to conduct a 4-hour transcribed interview on “matters related to the investigations and prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein” and for Hillary Clinton to submit a sworn declaration.
“The Clintons do not get to dictate the terms of lawful subpoenas,” Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said.
The former president and secretary of state had resisted the subpoenas for months after the Oversight panel issued subpoenas for their testimony in August as it opened an investigation into Epstein and his associates. Their attorney had tried to argue against the validity of the subpoena.
However, as Comer threatened to begin contempt of Congress proceedings, the Clintons started negotiating towards a compromise. The Republican-controlled Oversight committee advanced criminal contempt of Congress charges last month. Nine of the committee’s 21 Democrats joined Republicans in support of the charges against Bill Clinton as they argued for full transparency in the Epstein investigation. Three Democrats also supported advancing the charges against Hillary Clinton.
Bill Clinton’s relationship with Epstein has reemerged as a focal point for Republicans amid the push for a reckoning over Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in a New York jail cell as he faced sex trafficking charges.
Clinton, like a bevy of other high-powered men, had a well-documented relationship with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He has not been accused of wrongdoing in his interactions with the late financier.
The Clintons remained highly critical of Comer’s decision, saying he was bringing politics into the investigation while failing to hold the Trump administration accountable for delays in producing the Department of Justice’s case files on Epstein.
“They negotiated in good faith. You did not,” a spokesperson for the Clintons, Angel Ureña, said in response to Comer's threats on Monday. “They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care.”
Still, the prospect of a vote raised the potential for Congress to use one of its most severe punishments against a former president for the first time. Historically, Congress has given deference to former presidents. None has ever been forced to testify before lawmakers, although a few have voluntarily done so.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said earlier Monday that his caucus would have a discussion on the contempt resolutions later in the week but remained noncommittal on whipping votes against them.
Jeffries said he was a “hard no” on contempt and accused Comer of focusing on political retribution rather than investigating the delayed release of case files. Democrats also say the Justice Department has not yet released all the material it has on the late financier.
“They don’t want a serious interview, they want a charade,” Jeffries said.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
31 Comments
HopeSpringsEternal
Nice, Bill only went with Epstein on his private jet 28 times to the infamous island and Epstein often visited his Whitehouse b/w 1993-2001, plus was a HUGE fundraiser
Something tells me 'Slick Willy' knows a thing or two and better be careful not to perjure himself with Congress!
HopeSpringsEternal
Ironic, Trump now suing Epstein's Estate for damages, while Clinton finally facing public accountability, and these two men were born a month apart in 1946
Bob Fosse
Not a smart move if he wants to keep his dealings with Epstein under the rug. A judge can order redacted files be shown as evidence.
bass4funk
Good
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's got unlimited lawyers, wants to demonstrate his damages due to Epstein as another victim and has thus a clear political benefit, as obviously he's rich enough
Clinton's got pure downside, he was an Epstein 'fanboy' and Epstein spent lots of time inside 1600 working with him, probably acting as an operative/influencer for Israel
Bob Fosse
Did he say he was ‘a terrific guy’?
okinawarides
Bob FosseToday 10:41 am JST
Not a smart move if he wants to keep his dealings with Epstein under the rug. A judge can order redacted files be shown as evidence.
That would make the left very happy so they should be supporting this then.
Wasabi
Bill will have a ton to say about trump. trump will have no way out this time. Good as maga said.
Bob Fosse
I support it. Absolutely.
HopeSpringsEternal
Wasabi, Bill and Donald don't hang out, never did and Bill has nothing on Donald, while Donald and his DOJ have everything on Bill, so make no mistake about that
Trump's leveraging Epstein's racket to expose what an insane and dangerous influence Epstein had on both high-ranking public officials, Clinton being exhibit A, and most of the rich and powerful Democrat base
Trumps got a winning hand, make no mistake about it
Wasabi
Do you have inside knowledge about this?
HopeSpringsEternal
Real question is what deal can Bill Clinton cut with Donald Trump? That's what this is ultimately all about after all, but we'll never know sadly, as Trump's proxies are very careful and loyal
HopeSpringsEternal
The sitting President has all the info, far more than anyone on planet earth, Trump can't lose, only a question of how much he squeezes Bill for political gain, and the nature of that gain...
Bob Fosse
We’ll never know? How convenient for your little conspiracy.
HopeSpringsEternal
There's no conspiracy, Bill Clinton understands this is a shakedown, happening right before your eyes, as does the Epstein estate and those media figures and they'll all likely settle, rather than drag out their DOJ misery with expensive lawyers taking up their time etc.
Bill's not so healthy, he'll roll fast
J101
Donald insists on one page long documents, don't you remember?
Bob Fosse
But you said ‘we’ll never know’.
Now you claim to know everything.
Sounds like you’re just talking a load of old nonsense chum.
Wasabi
So trump will use his position to win in a court of justice. And that do not worry you? Is it the new normal for maga?
J101
Please research, what unlimited means. Thanks.
bass4funk
Oh, I have no doubt about it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Good of them to do so. Hopefully they got some good arrangements to prevent the MAGA circus from doing their antics.
bass4funk
They don't.
TaiwanIsNotChina
*take on
Hito Bito
Bob, any member of Congress has access to all unredacted files. You're seemingly ignorant of this fact?
And Bob, if Trump is implicated in any way, shape or form, even a hint of wrongdoing, why did Joe Biden and his wrecking crew sit on said material for four long years? They tried every other means known to man to DESTROY Trump. Of course you have to know this. You're claiming they're sitting on this material...and did NOTHING? They left office, doing NOTHING? They searched his home, impeached him twice, took his mugshot for literally nothing, banned him from all media platforms, tried to ruin his companies, yada yada yada...but on this bombshell angle, they never made Move One??
Stuff and nonsense, mate!
But by all means. Let's see this damaging material. Bring on The Clintons, those paragons of virtue, LOL. MAGA is the one who has been demanding it, all through the Biden term and up to today, you've probably also forgotten. The cut-off date is 2008, by the way, which is the time when Epstein was CONVICTED of procuring a child for prostitution. ANYONE hanging out with Epstein AFTER 2008, when the WORLD understood he was a "Speedo" minus the S, if you get my drift, SHOULD be dragged through the mud.
Clinton was happily, heartily buds with Epstein all the way up to 2019. That's....bad....
TaiwanIsNotChina
Clinton last spoke with Epstein around the time that Trump last spoke with Epstein. Just the facts, ma'am.
bass4funk
Checkmate. But liberals will only believe what they want to believe, and that's it.
Bob Fosse
I was talking about judges bringing redacted files into evidence in court.
Why are you talking about congress members and unredacted files?
Keep up.
Raw Beer
Nothing will ever come out about what really went on with everyone involve with Epstein, they are too connected with the government.
okinawarides
I support it. Absolutely.
Good stuff. Everyone happy then
HopeSpringsEternal
The only winners are the lawyers, as the rich and powerful are scrambling hard now with last Friday's record DOJ +3M Epstein page document release, along with massive trove of videos and pics.
Clinton, smart to wait for DOJ release for Congressional prep, anti-perury purposes, but many Epstein documents still not released due to criminal investigations and could easily relate to Bubba's ongoing Epstein activities...
HopeSpringsEternal
Clinton badly exploited as President, by Epstein & others because he was young, relatively poor with student debt and massive womanizer married to not so attractive Hillary
Above did great damage to US National Security and economic interests. Trump's DOJ busy getting to bottom of this political 'compromise' business Epstein more than anyone helped to facilitate, representing non-American interests, most believe, centered in Israel and Russia.