GOP Arkansas Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won't be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race.
Hutchinson, a two-term Republican governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term, said it was time for the national GOP to move on from Trump in regards to the candidates he's endorsing in the 2022 midterm elections as well as “the direction he wants to take our country.”
Asked on CNN's “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”
Making clear he was “not aligned” with Trump, Hutchinson added: “I think he did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction. And so that’s not a factor in my decision-making process.”
Currently the chairman of the National Governors Association, Hutchinson in recent months has become a fixture on cable television — at times drawing the ire of Trump — in defending his veto of legislation targeting transgender youths in the state and warning fellow Republicans about tying their fortunes too closely to the former president. After the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which led to Trump’s impeachment by the House, Hutchinson said he wanted Trump’s administration to end. He's made it clear since early 2021 that he would not back a Trump 2024 bid and urged public officials to look ahead rather than focus on Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 election.
Though Trump remains the most popular figure among Republican voters who dominate primary elections, several GOP figures are considering presidential runs on a platform opposing the former president. Beyond Hutchinson, they include Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
Other candidates eyeing possible runs are Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, though they have been less clear about their intentions if Trump enters the race. Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, has said she would stand down on a potential bid if Trump opts to run a second time.
theFu
None of the above. I want a president who is a
puts truth back in the govt. I'm tired of liars. Tell the truth, let govt experts in their fields tell the truth.
fiscal conservative - balance the budget and massively reduce the debt
immigration fixer - fewer carrots, more sticks
not a crazy religious fundamentalist
respects the choices that a doctor and patient make together, be that for assisted suicide or abortion or wide funding of contraception for young, low-income, people, much like Colorado does
will challenge Russia about Ukraine, even if that means war. Appeasement doesn't work. Russia cannot be allowed to retain any land in Ukraine from pre-2012. Period. No reward for bad behavior.
encourage migration off oil as fuel to solar, wind, wave, and geothermal. Use both carrots and sticks.
mandate full recycling of anything sold in the US by companies with revenue over $1M/yr. If we buy any product, then the seller (store or vendor) must accept it back to be recycled. For plastics, ban the use of any that aren't recycled. So many plastic things have the recycle symbol, but are very difficult or impossible to actually recycle. Change the laws to prevent that. We need to pay as we go, not put off the trash to future generations. If a company changes hands, any prior recycle commitment must follow.Simplify libel laws for non-public residents. Especially on massively watched/heard/read media and platforms. If a talk show host lies about an event/person and keeps lying for more than a week when it is clear that their facts are wrong, direct, administrative, payments to the harmed should be required before the lawsuit works through courts. Stop the liars from having no financial risk.
Don't think I'm asking for much.