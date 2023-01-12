GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family

House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their new majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they laid the groundwork for public hearings.
“Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming,” Rep James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.
The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family that were flagged as suspicious activity. Those reports are routine, with larger financial transactions automatically flagged to the government, and are not evidence on their own of misconduct.
Lawmakers also requested testimony from multiple former Twitter executives who were involved in the company's handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about Hunter Biden, the president's younger son. Republicans say that story was suppressed for political reasons.
Moving quickly after taking control of the House, Republicans are setting up a messy, politically explosive showdown with the White House that could delve deeply into the affairs of the president’s family and shape the contours of the 2024 race for the White House.
“In their first week as a governing majority, House Republicans have not taken any meaningful action to address inflation and lower Americans’ costs, yet they’re jumping out of the gate with political stunts driven by the most extreme MAGA members of their caucus in an effort to get attention on Fox News," Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said in a statement, referring to former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.
In a statement, Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin, the senior Democrat on Oversight, echoed the White House sentiment, saying Democrats will work with Republicans “when they get serious about tackling problems that affect the American people.”
The Treasury Department declined to comment.
Comer and other Republicans set out their plan for probing the Biden family the day after clinching a slim majority in the November midterm elections. The Kentucky Republican told reporters there are “troubling questions,” specifically about the business dealings of Hunter Biden and one of the president’s brothers, James Biden, that require deeper investigation.
GOP investigations into the Biden family are nothing new. Republican lawmakers and their staff have been analyzing messages and financial transactions found on a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden for the past year. But Republicans now have subpoena power in the House, giving them the authority to compel testimony and conduct a far more aggressive investigation.
Republicans have discussed issuing congressional subpoenas to foreign entities that did business with Hunter Biden, and they recently brought on James Mandolfo, a former federal prosecutor, to assist with the investigation as general counsel for the Oversight panel.
Hunter Biden’s taxes and foreign business work are already under federal investigation, with a grand jury in Delaware hearing testimony in recent months. While he never held a position on the presidential campaign or in the White House, his membership on the board of a Ukrainian energy company and his efforts to strike deals in China have long raised questions about whether he traded on his father’s public service, including reported references in his emails to the “big guy.”
Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business. And there are no indications that the federal investigation involves the president in any way.
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
plasticmonkey
The world according to MAGA heads:
Trump is an honorable businessman who loves his country above all else.
Biden is a criminal mastermind who must be investigated thoroughly!
Laguna
This is gonna come back to bite them. They just can't help themselves.
wolfshine
Good. No person should be above the law. Nor should the law be selectively enforced.
These investigations may not find anything, and that's okay. But it's better to check just in case. Gather all the information available and come to a resolute, legal conclusion on this matter. Besides, if Joe Biden and his son have nothing to hide, then they shouldn't have anything to worry about...right?
Bob Fosse
I don’t know. Sounds like a ‘nothingburger’ witch-hunt to me. Apparently the average American doesn’t care about this and it’s simply laying the groundwork for the Dems in 2024. Or something like that.
Strangerland
It does sound like nothing more than a nothingburger witch hunt, by a bunch of people angry that the Dems dared impeach their dear leader for his transgressions and investigated his insurrection.
That said, if there actually are any indiscretions by the Biden family, they should be dealt with legally. No one should be able the law.
But, due process means that investigations require evidence, and I mean real evidence, not the tin-foil hat Q-lovers fake-evidence like they provided to support their batsh!t crazy 2020 election fraud claims. So far, they've provided nothing.
Cards fan
I don't think any Democrat is actually worried they're going to find anything on the Bidens. After all, the Benghazi investigations turned up nothing.
What this is a naked attempt at finding dirt to tar and feather Biden with in 2024. They don't actually care if they don't find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing, they'll find something and use that to attack Biden.
This is precisely what they did to Clinton, and what Trump got impeached for doing in Ukraine.
dagon
Let the lib-owning begin and does this satisfy the MAGA base?
Are your preferred oligarchs who also misplace documents, have prodigal sons, and benefit from business dealings by their political connections going to help you personally or the American people collectively in àny way?
The US corrupt duopoly is reaching it's end stage.
Politik Kills
Wow, what a ridiculous circus American ’democracy’ is.
bass4funk
Yeah, anyway it’s going to happen and the Dems will just have to suck it up.
The End.
Hopefully down the road.
TokyoLiving
Pathetic...
The sore losers of the GOP moved by the MAGA gang in child revenge are going to open investigations while many of them have their hands dirty from the betrayal of the capitol and their love affairs with the criminal little orange dwarf Duce of Mar-a-Lago..
What a pathetic circus the US is, with its bipartisan fight they continue to sink among their own garbage, meanwhile China moves in only one direction, forward...
US is the mockery of the decadent west..
Yrral
This is example,when White people lose their minds,this is a replay of what they tried to do too Hillary
bass4funk
Sore losers?? They just won the House: they control the power of the purse, can hold investigations and the power to subpoena anyone, if that’s losing they need to do more of it
If the left thinks so
Now it’s not.
https://siouxcityjournal.com/news/world/world-bank-recession-a-looming-threat-for-global-economy/article_967a7205-5b11-57de-bec0-e545b0f9b0b3.html
Without the US no one else will buy China plastic junk, then they’ll move down
plasticmonkey
Sure, we'll suck it up. Then we'll see the Donald get his just desserts and the GOP lose everything in 2024.
As you yourself said, the American people aren't interested in witch hunts. They're interested in "kitchen" issues like inflation, jobs, and immigration reform, all of which the Democratic Party is working on.
Have fun looking through Hunter's laptop!
Yrral
Bass4,how crazy are you Republicans,that lack basis critical thinking