GOP prosecutors threaten lawsuits over vaccine requirement

Two dozen Republican attorneys general warned the White House on Thursday of impending legal action if a proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement for as many as 100 million Americans goes into effect.
“Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive,” the prosecutors, led by Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, wrote in a letter sent to President Joe Biden. “If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”
The letter is the latest GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by Biden earlier this month. The requirement, to be enacted through a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is part of an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.
The OSHA rule, which covers nearly two-thirds of the private sector workforce, would last six months, after which it must be replaced by a permanent measure. Employers that don’t comply could face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.
Once it’s out, the rule would take effect in 29 states where OSHA has jurisdiction, according to a primer by the law firm Fisher Phillips. Other states like California and North Carolina that have their own federally approved workplace safety agencies would have up to 30 days to adopt equivalent measures.
Republican leaders — and some union chiefs, too — have said that Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers. One of the first to speak out was Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina, who said on Twitter that his state would fight to “the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”
Writing to Biden that the vaccine “edict is also illegal,” Wilson warned that courts have fully upheld only one of 10 emergency temporary OSHA standards in recent decades
The prosecutors also cautioned that the “edict is unlikely to win hearts and minds — it will simply drive further skepticism” over vaccines.
“Your vaccine mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans," they write.
In lieu of vaccine or weekly testing requirements, the prosecutors proposed that some companies could have employees work remotely, rather than report in person.
In addition to Wilson in South Carolina, the letter was signed by attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
plasticmonkey
Let’s peel back the BS on this disingenuous statement:
The GOP has spent a lot of effort discrediting the vaccination drive because, well, “liberals”. Now when Biden takes more aggressive public health measures, he’s accused of making people more skeptical.
These AGs have no interest in the public’s wellbeing.
GdTokyo
Bring it, Skippy. See you in court.
Burning Bush
If your employer says the vaccine is a job requirement like a hardhat, necktie or company uniform, ask them for instructions for how to remove the vaccine once your shift ends and you're off duty. As all other job requirements end once your shift ends.
If they can not provide those instructions tell them that you'll then consider yourself on duty the entire time the vaccine stays in your body and you'll expect to be paid accordingly.
ulysses
I think Rudy , Sydney and Jenna will make the dream team.
ulysses
Sir, I implore you not to spread disinformation.
Whatever your motivations are please don’t put people’s lives at risk.
Vaccines protects you from a deadly disease and the disease doesn’t stop attacking you once your shift ends.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Specific educations are required for different backgrounds. Your educational attainment certainly doesn't end once your shift is finished.
Vaccinations and fitness levels are also required for many jobs. Tough.
GdTokyo
Not only is there case law at the SCOTUS level to support vaccine mandates, public polling shows a solid majority is in favor of vaccination and mask requirements for a variety of public activities.
So not only is this a legal lost cause, it’s a political Oder as well.
divinda
And now lets peel back the BS of your disingenuous statement:
Is mistrust in vaccines really a product of "liberals"? Both sides are using the vaccine as an attacking point against each other whenever it suits them best.
While Trump was still president back in summer 2020 when Pfizer first announced their vaccine development, Trump was a huge fan and proponent of it, as well as all the right wing.
However, left wing "liberals" were openly skeptical of the vaccine.
For example, in September 2020, 2 months before the election, Joy Reid (left wing super-liberal MSNBC talk show host) began laying the seeds for distrust in the vaccines by stating on Twitter:
I mean, will anyone ... anyone at all ... ever fully trust the @CDCgov again? And who on God's earth would trust a vaccine approved by the @US_FDA?? How do we get a vaccine distributed after this broken, Trumpist nonsense has infected everything? Even if Biden wins?
But as soon as Biden took over the White House, both sides conveniently flipped their positions, and they expect the public to immediately flip as well.
GdTokyo
Yeah, go with that. It’ll totally work.
GdTokyo
“political loser” apologies.
bass4funk
Exactly.
Haaa Nemui
And while you’re at it, do the same for your job training.
Blacklabel
Any place that forces you to take a vaccine to work there? It’s a strong hint that you shouldn’t have been working there to begin with.
ulysses
That one I agree with, my fellow billionaire with a day job.
I wish all the vaxdeniers to quit their jobs and sit at home in isolation.
Blacklabel
There are more open jobs than people to work. thanks to the poor and unclear COVID response and the inept employment policies of the Biden-Harris administration.
bass4funk
And this is why this administration continues to get slapped with more and more lawsuits.
ulysses
Totally agree sir and and the lawsuits get slapped down and laughed out of the courts.
At least it is generating income for the lawyers, we all know rudy and sydney need the money. Dominion is sending them to the poor house!!!
Blacklabel
by the way has the administration put this policy onto paper yet?
last I heard they can’t be sued because this policy doesn’t exist yet except in a speech.
I guess the hope is that woke companies do it without the order? So that the company has to deal with the lawsuits not Biden?
bass4funk
Not likely it seems as the dictator is now starting to see the limits of his authoritative moves.
and seems the lawyers are getting some positive results
Hmmm, this is different from the election, this is about the rights of Americans.