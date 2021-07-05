Governor: Heatwave death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

A Pacific Northwest heatwave has killed at least 95 people in Oregon alone, a number that state's governor called “absolutely unacceptable."
“Following events like this we always do reviews and see what we can do better next time,” Democratic Gov Kate Brown said Sunday on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada.
Records included 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius) in Portland and 108 F (42 C) in Seattle. The hot weather was headed east, with temperatures well above 100 F (38 C) forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and eastern Montana.
Government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations, Brown said.
“We still lost too many lives," Brown said.
Scientists consider the heatwave an ultra-rare event that's nonetheless consistent with the effects of human-caused climate change.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Commodore Perry
Cool temperatures on the East Coast yesterday.
Global cooling.
The Avenger
People west of the Rockies are in very bad trouble. No way around it.
Ah_so
Are you one of those people who can't tell the difference between weather and climate?
Commodore Perry
Ah_soToday 07:51 am JST
If someone makes a comment about global warming, they do not know the difference between weather snd climate?
Or are you denying both global warming and global cooking?
But actually, there is a connection between weather and climate, In fact, weather is an essential part of climate.
So, when I mention cool temperatures, I am talking about weather. And when I mention global cooling, this has to do with climate.
Therefore, to answer your question, No.
Desert Tortoise
It was hotter in Portland Oregon than it was in the Mojave Desert. Even Vernon BC where I have family was as hot as it was in the Mojave Desert. Their home has no air conditioning. They never needed it but even night time temperatures didn't fall below 32 C (90 F). Their survival solution was a baking rack sitting on a chair with a block of ice and a fan blowing across the ice to cool them.
bass4funk
It always fascinates me that when the left make statements about anything including science, you’re not allowed to question or dispute it, there are no opposing viewpoints whatsoever, they flat out refuse to even listen, we all just have to accept everything regardless of what it is as facts. This is why we can’t come together and unite the country. Liberals should try to hear opposing viewpoints instead of outright dismissing them, because they’re not going to bully or force the other side to come to their viewpoint. You have scientists that believe in global warming and you have scientists that don’t and some that are in the middle. Who is right on this? There is still a lot of conjecture about that.
This is what I’m talking about.
Kentarogaijin
Anti-science ingnorance everywhere..
Kentarogaijin
Bark, bark, bark .
Commodore Perry
KentarogaijinToday 10:58 am JST
60 degrees in NYC is cool. The 60 degrees is based on science.
I guess you have a different scientific source?