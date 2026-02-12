 Japan Today
Trump
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question as he flies aboard Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews, Md., to West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
world

Governors group says Trump will meet Democrats and Republicans at White House

By STEVEN SLOAN and JOEY CAPPELLETTI
WASHINGTON

The National Governors Association said governors from both parties would be able to meet with President Donald Trump later this month after the White House initially extended invitations to a business meeting only to Republicans.

“We’re pleased the president will welcome governors from all 55 states and territories to the White House," Brandon Tatum, the group's chief executive, said Wednesday.

It’s still unclear whether every governor will participate in the full White House event. Trump initially planned to invite only Republicans to a business meeting while the governors are in Washington for their annual gathering later this month. That prompted an outcry from dozens of Democrats who said they would boycott a dinner at the White House if they weren’t fully included at the business meeting.

“If the reports are true that not all governors are invited to these events, which have historically been productive and bipartisan opportunities for collaboration, we will not be attending the White House dinner this year," the Democrats said.

The dispute threatened to upend what has long served as one of Washington's rare bipartisan gatherings.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican who chairs the NGA, told fellow governors on Wednesday that everyone would be invited to the meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. The person said that announcement followed conversations between Stitt and the White House.

The White House did not immediately comment on the meeting. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump has “discretion to invite anyone he wants to the White House.”

“It’s the people’s house,” she said. “It’s also the president’s home, so he can invite whomever he wants to dinners and events here at the White House.”

