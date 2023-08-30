Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Students walk on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina
FILE PHOTO: Students walk on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo Photo: Reuters/JONATHAN DRAKE
world

Graduate student charged in shooting death of North Carolina professor

0 Comments
By Sharon Bernstein
CHAPEL HILL, NC

A University of North Carolina graduate student has been charged in the fatal shooting on Monday of a professor, an incident that prompted an hours-long lockdown at the school's Chapel Hill campus.

Court records show Tailei Qi, age 34 according to media reports, was charged with first-degree murder and carrying a gun on an educational campus in the killing of Zijie Yan, an associate professor in applied physical sciences at the school since 2019.

Yan was the father of two young children and a beloved colleague, mentor and friend to many on campus, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

A university website showed Qi was a doctoral student who had joined Yan's research group in January 2022.

Campus police Chief Brian James said on Tuesday no motive had been determined for the shooting.

Qi drove to campus on Monday and went directly to Yan's research lab, James said. Qi was gone by the time police arrived minutes after the shooting was reported at 1:02 p.m. local time.

His car was found on campus, but he was arrested by city police near his home in Chapel Hill about 1.5 miles (2.4 km) from campus, James said.

Qi made his first court appearance on Tuesday, James said.

Reports of shots fired led to a lockdown at the school, which has a student population of about 32,000, along with about 4,100 faculty and 9,000 staff members.

Public schools nearby also were locked down on their first day of class after summer break.

On Tuesday, the university said it had set up a hotline for students and faculty who needed to talk about the incident as well as those who need other counseling services.

"We know that the wounds of this tragedy will not heal quickly," Guskiewicz said in an email announcing Yan's death to the campus community.

He said the university would ring the campus bell tower and hold a moment of silence on Wednesday afternoon in Yan's honor.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo