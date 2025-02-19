 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Greece detains over 100 migrants as officials link a surge in arrivals to Mideast wars

0 Comments
ATHENS, Greece

Authorities in Greece said Tuesday they detained 107 migrants in two separate operations near the island of Crete, as an official attributed an increase in people trying to cross the eastern Mediterranean to conflicts in the Middle East.

A cargo ship assisted in the rescue of 42 male migrants from a boat in distress that was abandoned and later broke up after hitting rocks, according to the coast guard and officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Survivors later told authorities they had departed from the Libyan port of Tobruk. Authorities arrested two men on smuggling charges.

In the second incident, 65 migrants were found on the island of Gavdos south of Crete. One man required medical assistance and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Speaking in parliament, the deputy minister of maritime affairs, Stefanos Gikas, said authorities have been dealing with a surge in illegal migration since late 2023. Government officials have attributed it to conflicts in the Middle East.

Gikas said 47,267 people entered Greece illegally in 2024, while 625 people were arrested on smuggling charges.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Why Do People Hate Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

GaijinPot Blog

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog