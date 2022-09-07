Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: View of a border fence between Greece and Turkey, in Alexandroupolis
FILE PHOTO: View of a border fence between Greece and Turkey, in Alexandroupolis, Greece, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis/File Photo Photo: Reuters/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS
world

Greece to extend fence on land border with Turkey

0 Comments
ATHENS

Greece plans to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence along its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country, its citizen protection minister said on Tuesday.

The 40-kilometer fence will be extended by another 140 kilometers, Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit in the region of Evros.

The fence, initially installed in 2012, was last extended in 2021, a year after tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to cross into the European Union through Greece's northern border, when Turkey said it would no longer prevent them from doing so.

Historic rivals while also NATO allies, Greece and Turkey have been at odds over a range of issues, including migration and energy resources in recent years.

Greece was the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015 and 2016 when a million refugees fleeing war and poverty from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan arrived, mainly via Turkey.

The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since then, but in recent months, Greek authorities said they have stopped a significant number of people from entering.

According to police data, in the first seven months of the year, authorities arrested 7,484 refugees and migrants, of which 3,554 were in Evros.

Theorodikakos said the project aims to send a clear message of Greece's determination "against those who invest in human suffering to serve concealed interests" and "against those who weaponise migration in an attempt to blackmail Europe".

The conservative government also plans to hire 250 border guards and upgrade its surveillance systems in the area.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog