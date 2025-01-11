 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Chairman of Naalakkersuisut, Mute B. Egede attend a press conference in Copenhagen
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Chairman of Naalakkersuisut, Mute B. Egede attend a press conference in the Mirror Hall at the Prime Minister's Office, at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Friday, January 10, 2025. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Mads Claus Rasmussen
world

Greenland's leader ready to talk to Trump

0 Comments
COPENHAGEN

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island's independence aspirations.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has described U.S. control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, as an "absolute necessity". He did not dismiss the potential use of military or economic means, including tariffs against Denmark.

At a Copenhagen press conference, when asked if he had had contact with Trump, Egede responded: "No, but we are ready to talk."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who also addressed the press conference, said on Thursday she had asked for a meeting with Trump, but did not expect it to happen before his inauguration.

Greenland, home to 57,000 people, was a Danish colony until 1953 but is now a self-governing Danish territory. In 2009, it secured the right to claim independence through a vote.

The U.S. maintains a military base in the northern part of the strategically important territory.

Egede emphasised Greenland's aspirations, saying: "We have a desire for independence, a desire to be the master of our own house ... This is something everyone should respect."

"But that doesn't mean we are cutting all ties, all cooperation and all relations with Denmark," he said.

An independence movement has gained momentum in recent years, which Egede discussed in his new year speech.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Are Self Defense Laws in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog