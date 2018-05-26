Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Officer in command pleads guilty in USS McCain collision court-martial

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The officer in command of the USS John S. McCain when it collided with an oil tanker near Singapore in August 2017, killing 10 sailors, has pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty, the Navy said Friday.

Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez entered his plea during court-martial proceedings at Washington's Navy Yard.

The Navy said the formal charge to which Sanchez pleaded guilty was "negligent dereliction of duty resulting in death."

Sanchez was sentenced to a punitive letter of reprimand and forfeiture of $2,000 a month in pay for three months. As part of a plea agreement, he will submit a request to retire, the Navy said.

At a separate court-martial Thursday, boatswain's mate Chief Petty Officer Jeffery D. Butler pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty. He was sentenced to a reduction in rank. Butler's role aboard the McCain was certifying sailors on the destroyer's navigation system.

The McCain accident happened two months after another destroyer in the Pacific, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a commercial ship in waters off Japan, killing seven sailors. The officer in command of the Fitzgerald at the time, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, faces homicide charges. His court-martial has not yet been scheduled. Attorneys for Benson assert that public statements by the Navy about Benson's actions have jeopardized his chances for a fair trail.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Ain't that some BS. Responsible for how many deaths but he just pays a small fine and walks away with his retirement check

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Let's hope the families of the dead sailors pursue civil proceedings against him

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel