 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Morro Dois Irmaos offers views of Rio de Janeiro's famous beaches Image: Na Favela Turismo/AFP
world

Gun battle traps more than 200 tourists at Rio viewpoint

0 Comments
EIO DEJANEIO

More than 200 tourists were trapped Monday atop an iconic hill overlooking Rio de Janeiro after a gunfight broke out between police and drug gangs in a nearby favela, authorities and a tour operator said.

Visitors were stranded for about two hours on Morro Dois Irmaos -- or Two Brothers Hill -- while fighting raged on a hillside below them between police and members of Comando Vermelho, one of Brazil's largest criminal groups.

The hilltop, which overlooks Ipanema and Leblon beaches from its 533-meter height, is one of the city's most famous viewpoints and attracts thousands of visitors each week.

"There were more than 200 people taking the tour this morning. Seventy percent were foreign tourists," Renan Monteiro, from the tour operator Favela Turismo, told AFP.

Monteiro lamented that news of such gun battles would hurt tourism.

Police said in a statement that when officers arrived at the Vidigal favela, drug traffickers opened fire.

The tourists descended the hill after receiving the green light from the police. The operation resulted in the arrest of three people and no injuries.

Rio received more than 2.1 million international visitors in 2025, a record.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel