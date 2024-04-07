Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves 2 dead and 7 injured

A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
Investigators said a fight between customers broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Martini Bar in the CityPlace Doral development in Doral, Florida. When a security guard intervened, an unnamed man took out a gun and shot and killed the security guard, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.
Two Doral police officers who were also providing security returned fire, with one of them killing the shooter. One of the officers, a four-year veteran of the force, was shot in the thigh and applied a tourniquet to himself, Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told reporters.
“Even after he discharged his firearm, the extensive training that our police officers undergo is a testament to why that officer is alive today,” Lopez said.
Six other bystanders were also hit by gunfire — four men and two women, officials said.
The wounded officer has been released from a hospital, WTVJ-TV reported. The six bystanders remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition, Zabaleta said.
The mixed-use development includes shops, with apartments above some of the stores. A resident of a nearby apartment told WPLG-TV that he heard a hail of gunfire.
“Around 3:15 or 3:30 in the morning, I heard three initial gunshots,” said William Suedois. “Didn’t really know where it was coming from. I thought it was fireworks. Then I heard probably 10 or 15 directly after that — very, very fast and very loud. It was very scary — very scary.”
Zabaleta said it's “way too early to know” who shot who. Lopez later told the Miami Herald that the two officers and the initial assailant were the only ones with guns.
He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootings, while Miami-Dade Police are investigating the two deaths. The gunman and the security guard who were killed have not yet been identified. Investigators said Saturday they could not yet say why the fight broke out.
Officers continued to interview witnesses at the bar well after sunrise Saturday, while parts of the mall remained roped off as crime scene technicians gathered evidence.
Mall managers said in a statement that they had put additional security measures in place and that part of the development would reopen Saturday night.
The bar's owners said they were cooperating with authorities and conducting their own investigation.
"This trauma will be felt deeply by us all for a long time to come, and we are here for our community today, and always," the statement said in part.
2020hindsights
Guns and alcohol. Always a good mix... not. Why is someone allowed to bring a gun into a bar?
Hawk
In case someone spills your drink, or looks at you funny. It's in the Constitution.
wallace
Fact: Open carry is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances.
TokyoLiving
There is no safety at any place in that country..
Life is always at risk waiting for the next shooting at any place..
Thank God I don’t live in that country..
zibala
Thank you for researching that for us but anyone living there or who has lived there would know that anyway.
Why is someone who has driven their car allowed to bring their keys into a bar?
wallace
zibala
I knew it because my family condo was there for more than 30 years until we sold it last year. Not all readers know the Florida gun laws. I guess you don't.
Hawk
Why is someone who has driven their car allowed to bring their keys into a bar?
The obvious answer is that you aren't allowed to carry a weapon, openly or concealed, in a bar in Florida. I guess Martini Bar counts.
But all you can do at this point is shake your head and make wry comments. The Americans have made their bed to lie in. Good luck to them.
Hawk
It's just coincidental that it's the exact wording of the first hit (after wikipedia) of a google search:
Fact: Open carry is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances. You may openly carry a firearm if you are engaged in or traveling to / from fishing, camping, hunting, or test / target shooting.
Permitless Carry in Florida - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office