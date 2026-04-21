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Mexico Teotihuacan Shooting
FILE - The Pyramid of the Moon, left, and the Pyramid of the Sun, back right, are seen along with smaller structures lining the Avenue of the Dead, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
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Gunman at pyramids north of Mexico City kills 1 Canadian tourist and injures 6

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MEXICO CITY

A man with a gun opened fire Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids, killing one Canadian tourist and injuring six other people at the tourist site an hour north of Mexico’s capital, the Mexican government said.

The shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Mexican authorities wrote in a statement. The injured were receiving medical attention, authorities said.

The local government said four people were wounded by gunshots and that two more were injured from falls. Among those injured were Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists, the local government said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she wrote.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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