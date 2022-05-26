Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodshed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that ended with police storming a classroom and killing him. He had legally bought two such rifles just days before, soon after his birthday, authorities said.
Investigators shed no light on the motive for the attack, which also left 17 people wounded. Gov. Greg Abbott said Ramos, a resident of the small town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.
But about 30 minutes before the bloodbath, Ramos sent three messages online, Abbott said. Ramos wrote in the first that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school, according to Abbott. It was not clear whether Ramos specified which school.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart,” Abbott said at a news conference. “But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
The private one-to-one text messages were sent to another user via Facebook and “discovered after the terrible tragedy,” company spokesman Andy Stone said. He said Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Amid calls around the U.S. for tighter restrictions on firearms, Abbott repeatedly talked about mental health struggles among Texas young people and brought up laws in New York, Chicago and California to argue that tougher gun laws don't prevent violence.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor this year, interrupted the governor's news conference, calling the Republican’s response to the tragedy “predictable.” O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man calling him a “sick son of a bitch.”
As details of the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. emerged, grief engulfed Uvalde, population 16,000.
The dead included an outgoing 10-year-old, Eliahna Garcia, who loved to sing, dance and play basketball; a fellow fourth grader, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming; and a teacher, Eva Mireles, with 17 years’ experience whose husband is an officer with the school district’s police department.
“I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old,” Eliahna’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, said angrily through tears. “What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”
Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN that all of those killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
The killer “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” Olivarez said. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”
Police and others responding to the attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed Ramos in one last exchange of gunfire, authorities said.
The attack in the predominantly Latino town was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
The bloodshed was the latest in a seemingly unending string of mass killings at churches, schools, stores and other sites in the U.S. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
In a somber address to the nation hours after the attack in Texas, President Joe Biden pleaded for Americans to “stand up to the gun lobby” and enact tougher restrictions, saying: “When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?”
But the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations appeared dim. Repeated attempts over the years to expand background checks and enact other curbs have run into Republican opposition in Congress.
Texas, which has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation, has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years. The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston, with the governor and both of Texas’ U.S. senators scheduled to speak.
On social media in the days and hours before the massacre, Ramos appeared to drop hints that something was going to happen.
On the day Ramos bought his second weapon last week, an Instagram account that investigators say apparently belonged to Ramos carried a photo of two AR-style rifles. That post tagged another Instagram user, one with more than 10,000 followers, asking her to share the picture.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” replied the Instagram user, who has since removed her profile. “It’s just scary.”
On the morning of the attack, the account linked to the gunman replied: “I’m about to.”
Instagram confirmed to The Associated Press that it is working with law enforcement to review the account but declined to answer questions about the postings. Investigators are also looking at an account on TikTok, possibly belonging to the shooter, with a profile that reads: “Kids be scared IRL,” an acronym meaning “in real life.” The profile is not dated.
Investigators do not yet know why Ramos targeted the school, said Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“We don’t see a motive or catalyst right now,” he said.
Officers found one of the rifles in Ramos’ truck, the other in the school, according to the briefing given to lawmakers. Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, but it had no hardened body-armor plates inside, lawmakers were told. He also dropped a backpack containing several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance.
One of the guns was purchased at a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed by investigators. Ramos bought 375 rounds of ammunition the next day, then purchased the second rifle last Friday.
On Tuesday morning, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at her home, then left. Neighbors called police when she staggered outside and they saw she had been shot in the face, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said.
Ramos then crashed his truck through a railing on the school grounds, and an Uvalde school district officer exchanged fire with him and was wounded, Considine said. Ramos went inside and exchanged more gunfire with two arriving Uvalde police officers, who were still outside, Considine said. Those officers were also wounded.
Dillon Silva, whose nephew was in a nearby classroom, said students were watching the Disney movie “Moana” when they heard several loud pops and a bullet shattered a window. Moments later, their teacher saw the attacker stride past the door.
“Oh, my God, he has a gun!” the teacher shouted twice, according to Silva. “The teacher didn’t even have time to lock the door,” he said.
On Wednesday morning, volunteers were seen arriving at the town civic center with Bibles and therapy dogs. Three children and an adult remained at a San Antonio hospital, where two of them — a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl — were listed in serious condition.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The close-knit community, built around a shaded central square, includes many Hispanic families who have lived there for generations. It sits amid fields of cabbage, onions, carrots and other vegetables. But many of the steadiest jobs are supplied by companies that produce construction materials.
The attack came as the school was counting down to the last days of the school year with a series of themed days. Tuesday was to be “Footloose and Fancy,” with students wearing nice outfits.
This story was first published on May 24, 2022. It was corrected to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother. It was also updated to correct the spelling of the name of the 10-year-old great-granddaughter.
Eugene Garcia, Dario Lopez-Mills and Elliot Spagat in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo, Amanda Seitz and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
19 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Their is no such thing as evil,but their is a psychological dysfunctional called depraved indifferent,like they say if want a gun in Texas,all you need is a fiddle and a band,while Abbott show depraved indifferent by speaking at the NRA convention in Houston
stormcrow
If you’re 18 years old in Texas, you’re too young to buy a beer.
However in Texas if you’re 18 years old, you are old enough to buy two military style assault rifles on your 18th birthday.
Does that make any sense?
itsonlyrocknroll
It needs the unequivocal support of the people to make the necessary changes that will prevent these atrocities.
The gun culture is ingrained from birth.
Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact Report 2022
https://www.nssf.org/government-relations/impact/
SuperLib
Gun supporters will make damn sure mass shootings remain a staple of American society.
Ah_so
People in other countries have mental health issues. But other countries have tough gun laws. And America is the one country that has a disproportionate number of gun massacres.
Go figure, Abbot.
TokyoJoe
If this idiot happened to be white it would be a far right, white supremacy issue. Now he's latin there's no mention of his color / heritage. Don't get me wrong, he is a monster for what he did but the hypocrisy is telling.
Mr Kipling
And yet many US citizens find it difficult to see the problem? Actually I don't believe this. They know what the problem is and also the solution. The death of children and cinema goers is a price they are willing to pay for their "freedom" and love of guns. Until enough of the "gun crowd" lose loved ones, nothing will change.
Thoughts and prayers until the next incident.
Blacklabel
"50% jump in active-shooter incidents from 2020 to 2021: FBI"
and 233 mass shootings in 2022.
Is there anything different in 2021/2022 that causes people to be more angry?
bass4funk
No, we want to discuss various ways how to decrease gun shootings without hearing the emotional diatribe of the left screaming about taking away or limiting gun owners rights.
bass4funk
Exactly, 100% correct.
The Avenger
The press ought to leave the grandfather alone for now - he's just lost his wife at the hands of his own grandson, and the grandson went on to do great damage at a school. I'm sure he's not at his most eloquent right now, and it's too soon for messages of hope and forgiveness. Let people grieve.
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/texas-school-shooting-suspects-grandfather-185152965.html
Yrral
Should they make psychological evaluation a criteria for having a gun,a person buying a gun ,has some psychological problem to buy a gun ,for no good reason,if asking a person,do he intend to commit murder in the background form ,would weed out people
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
This sounds like the kind of "smart" question Tucker Carlson would spout. What's the conspiracy now?
SuperLib
I see you're leaving out the part where he wrote a manifesto and then intentionally shot black people. I think that's probably how the white supremacist angle into the discussion.
You are not a victim.
Bob Fosse
The gun lobby have played you like a fiddle. You should be ashamed for being fooled so easily and your country being held hostage by greed over dead children.
Blacklabel
Well 54 billion dollars could have gone a long way towards investing in actual solutions to this problem, dont you think?
"We are gonna take all your guns" is not a realistic solution. Never has been, never will be. thats just politicians speaking, knowing they will never even try that.
quercetum
Guns are necessary because soldiers can come knocking on your doors and people need ways to protect against them.
SuperLib
Would it be fair to say that you're going to "solve" mental health issues so there will be no more mass killings?
When you do, clear out some space for all the Nobel Prizes you'll win.
Much easier than closing gun loopholes.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
I don't. This is an absurd, preposterous claim. There is no connection between helping Ukraine defend itself and this latest shooting.
bass4funk
No one believes that, not a single gun owner, in fact and the bigger question, the left are not even focused on the people that died and like in true fashion, liberals abroad that have zero say and liberals the US that DO have a say or politicizing the issue and going right back to the gun issue and it’s not even up for debate. I’m still waiting to see if any liberal wants to talk about what was wrong with the shooter, why he did what he did and how to make sure people like that never get the chance to do what this thug did.
dagon
He had legally bought two such rifles just days before, soon after his birthday, authorities said.
The Constitution is an outdated document enshrining landowner rights and the subordination of slaves as some of its main tenets.
Not a Holy Grail of democracy as the right uses it, mainly important as signaling a break from monarchism.
Ironically the Republicans want to create neo feudalism by most of their policies.
Blacklabel
54 billion dollars would have bought a lot of mental health.
Its simply a limited amount of money and what are your priorities in spending it.
One of the guys screaming now about gun control, what did he cause in 2020?
Oh, I see. So be quiet.
hmdrpthk
All gun lovers always talk about the second amendment. The US constitution was written in 1789. Probably, it was needed back then. If it is still justified by someone in modern society after 233 years- it means they have not civilized.