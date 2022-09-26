Gunman kills nine in school shooting in Russia

A gunman killed nine people, including five children, at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, Russian officials said.
The motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, capital of the Udmurtia region about 970 km east of Moscow, was unclear.
The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the body of the gunman was discovered by police at the scene. Russia's Investigative Committee said the attacker had killed nine people before committing suicide. The victims included five children, two teachers and two security guards, it said.
Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.
In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
5 Comments
Peter14
A shocking attack on a School by a Russian Nazi in Russia. Killing Children, teachers and two guards.
A rare event in Russia. A more frequent happening by Russian Nazi's in Ukraine.
Condolences to families of the deceased. Children everywhere deserve the chance at having a life and children of their own some day.
lostrune2
People more disillusioned
RIP victims
wallace
Sad horrific attack.
mardarius
Well, at least now they won't have to worry about the prospect of getting barbecued along with the rest of the world
Jeans and T-shirt
BBC reporting 13 dead and 21 injured. Always sad to see, no matter where it happens.
Condolences to the victims' families.