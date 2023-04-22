Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A body is moved at the scene of a deadly mass shooting, near Pietermaritzburg
A body is moved at the scene of a deadly mass shooting, near Pietermaritzburg, South Africa April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Rogan Ward Photo: Reuters/ROGAN WARD
world

Gunmen ambush family in South African homestead; kill 10

0 Comments
By Rogan Ward
PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa

Gunmen stormed a homestead in a township outside the South African city of Pietermaritzburg and ambushed a family, killing 10 people, police said on Friday.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting, but said in a statement that they had arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in the incident, in which seven women and three men died.

A third suspect escaped, while a fourth was fatally shot when confronted by officers, the police said. The identity of the suspects was not immediately known.

The youngest of the victims was a 13-year-old boy.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of 60 million.

"It's a crime scene, terrible. Too many people were lost here," Police Minister Bheki Cele said in comments broadcast on public broadcaster SABC from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Cele said police management needed to sit down to talk about whether the province needed more police resources.

A Reuters photojournalist at the scene of the shooting saw a mortuary van in the yard of the homestead into which bodies of those killed were being loaded on a stretcher. Worried members of the community looked on.

According to campaign group Gun Free South Africa, 30 people on average are shot and killed every day in the country, where about 4.5 million guns are registered.

Gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in the city of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape in January, following a spate of mass gun attacks last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel