Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ecuador President
Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa shakes hands with a farmer during his visit to Poalo, Ecuador, Thursday, March 21, 2024, where he met with dairy farmers and handed out 400 land titles. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
world

Gunmen in Ecuador kill 8, injure 8 others in attack in coastal city of Guayaquil

0 Comments
QUITO, Ecuador

Armed gunmen attacked a group of people in Ecuador ’s coastal city of Guayaquil killing eight people and injuring eight others, the Interior Ministry said, the latest in a string of violent incidents in the South American country.

At around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, armed men arrived in a vehicle in the southern neighborhood of Guasmo, witnesses said. They shot at a group of people, killing two of them. Six others later died in a health center due to the “seriousness of the wounds,” the ministry told journalists.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was the second mass killing in as many days. On Friday, five people who had been kidnapped were killed execution style in the coastal province of Manabi by an armed gang. Police said there were signs the victims were tourists mistakenly caught up in a local drug-trafficking dispute. They didn't elaborate.

In that incident, an armed group had kidnapped a total of 11 people. Police said the other six, including five minors, were rescued and handed over to their families. Two suspects were arrested on Saturday morning, according to police.

The killings in Manabi “remind us that the battle continues,” said Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa on the social media network X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

“Narcoterrorism and its allies are looking for spaces to scare us, but they will not succeed,” Noboa said. His post contained a video of a man handcuffed and bent over, being led away forcefully by an armed police officer.

Ecuador was once considered a bastion of peace in Latin America, but in recent years has seen a surge in violent attacks.

Noboa declared a state of emergency in January, which provides for permanent operations by a security force made up of police and military. In addition, a five-hour curfew is in force in high-incidence areas such as Guayaquil.

On March 24, the 27-year-old mayor of a small town — also in the province of Manabi — was killed along with her collaborator. Brigitte Garcia and Jairo Loor were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, a riot in a Guayaquil prison under military and police control left three inmates dead and four injured.

Ecuador surpassed a rate of 40 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants at the end of 2023, one of the highest in the region, according to police.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog