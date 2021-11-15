Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen in Mexico kill family of 5, wound 8-month old baby

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Gunmen in north-central Mexico assaulted a house and killed five family members, including a 14-year-old boy, and wounded an 8-month-old baby. authorities report Sunday.

Prosecutors in the state of Guanajuato said the killings occurred Saturday in the town of Apaseo El Grande, where drug gangs have been fighting turf battles.

Three women, one man and the boy, all presumed to be related, were found dead of gunshot wounds.

The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to the arm.

A handwritten sign with a message making reference to a drug gang was found at the home.

In the nearby city of Silao, police said Sunday they found three men and one woman shot to death at another home. Plastic bags apparetly full of meth were found at the house.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog