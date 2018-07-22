Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen in South Africa ambush taxi drivers; 11 killed

1 Comment
JOHANNESBURG

South African police say gunmen have opened fire on a minibus carrying members of a taxi drivers' association, killing 11 people and critically wounding four others.

Police Brig. Jay Naicker says the victims of the Saturday night attack had attended the funeral of a colleague and were returning home when the ambush occurred. He says the attack happened between the towns of Colenso and Weenen in KwaZulu-Natal province and the victims were from Gauteng province.

Police are investigating possible motives.

Tensions between groups of taxi drivers vying for the same routes sometimes spill into deadly violence in South Africa.

South African media reported the deaths of 10 people in violence related to rivalries among minibus taxi drivers in Cape Town over one weekend in May.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

So the shooting violence is not just limited to the U.S. alone.

But I suppose someone will find a way to tie the NRA to this senseless shooting.

Interesting how rival taxi drivers in South Africa compete for business. Can't remember when rival taxi drivers in New York gun each other down......if ever.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel