 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen in southeast Mexico open fire in a bar killing 6 and injuring 5

0 Comments
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Gunmen opened fire early Sunday at a bar in southeast Mexico, killing six people and injuring at least five others, according to local media reports.

The shooting took place in the coastal province of Tabasco, which is struggling with a recent increase in violence.

Public Safety Secretary Omar García Harfuch said on X that the shooting happened in Villahermosa and that federal authorities are working with local officials to help solve the crime.

No arrests were reported, and it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Videos posted on social media show people fleeing the bar while some survivors stayed with the victims as police arrived.

Sunday’s attack was the latest violent incident to occur as a new president inherits a whirlwind of violence.

Earlier this month, gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring 13. The attack took place in the historic city center of Querétaro in a region that until recently had long been spared the violence seen in neighboring states like Guerrero.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo