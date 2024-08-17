 Japan Today
Gunmen kidnap at least 20 students in Nigeria

By Ahmed Kingimi
MAIDUGURI

At least 20 students traveling for a convention were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria's north-central state of Benue, the police said on Friday, the latest in a spate of abductions in Africa's most populous country.

Armed gangs have been causing havoc in northern Nigeria, where they kidnap villagers, students and motorists for ransom, with security forces unable to end the practice.

Benue police spokesperson Catherine Anene said the incident occurred on Thursday and an investigation is underway.

The victims, who were medical and dental students, were headed to the southeastern state of Enugu, the police said.

