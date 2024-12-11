 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen kidnap at least 50 people in northwestern Nigeria

0 Comments
By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN
ABUJA, Nigeria

Armed men kidnapped dozens of people in northwestern Nigeria, residents and the police told The Associated Press on Tuesday, in the latest mass abduction in the region.

The gunmen abducted at least 50 people, including several women and children, in the Maradun area of the state of Zamfara over the weekend, residents said.

Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara police, confirmed that the kidnapping took place but did not provide more details.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, which locals have blamed on bandit groups known for mass killings and kidnappings for ransom in the conflict-battered northern region, most of them former herders in conflict with settled communities.

Halliru Attahiru, a community leader in Maradun whose niece is among those abducted, said the armed men's raid lasted over two hours.

“Several women and small children were kidnapped " Attahiru said. “The government is yet to take any action.”

The gunmen have not contacted the families of the kidnapped, Tasiu Hamisu, another resident whose relatives were among those taken, told The Associated Press.

“There was a house where 20 people were abducted,” Hamisu said. The armed men operated with impunity, without any security presence to repel them, he added.

Kidnappings have become common in parts of northwestern Nigeria, where dozens of armed groups take advantage of a limited security presence to carry out attacks on villages and along major roads. Most victims are released only after the payment of ransoms that sometimes run into the thousands of dollars.

In March, more than 130 schoolchildren were rescued after spending more than two weeks in captivity in the neighboring state of Kaduna.

The military is stepping up efforts to address security challenges in the country’s northern regions, Nigeria’s army chief, Olufemi Oluyede, said Monday.

The mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok a decade ago marked the beginning of a new era of fear —with nearly 100 of the girls still in captivity in 2024.

Since the Chibok abductions, at least 1,500 students have been kidnapped, as armed groups increasingly find in them a lucrative way to fund other crimes and control villages in the nation’s mineral-rich but poorly policed northwestern region.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog