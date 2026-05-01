Gunmen kill 10 people in a town in Mexico's Puebla state

Mexican authorities on Sunday said at least 10 ​people had been killed in an attack by gunmen in the town of Tehuitzingo in the east-central state of ​Puebla.

The victims were ​six men, three women and ​a child, and all were shot in the early hours of Sunday, Puebla's public security agency said in a statement. Federal ‌officials are investigating the case.

Local authorities did not say whether there were any suspects in the killings.

In February, six people were killed in Huehuetlán El Grande, another city of Puebla state. Days later, three people died in Puebla's capital after an attack on their vehicle.

Puebla Gov. Alejandro Armenta has yet to comment on the incident.

Central Mexico has recently recorded a surge in cartel violence, which has forced between 800 and 1,000 families to flee their homes.

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