Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen kill 22 people in 2 attacks in Nigeria

0 Comments
By HARUNA UMAR
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

Gunmen have killed at least 22 people in Nigeria’s central Niger state in two attacks this week, local officials said Friday.

The killings of civilians and local defense force members were blamed on armed bandits who have been staging an increasing number of attacks in Nigeria’s middle belt.

“The Nigerian authorities have left rural communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen who have killed at least 1,126 people in the north of the country in several different states since January, Amnesty International said in a statement last month.

In the latest attack, the gunmen had been planning to attack and kidnap residents in Dukku in the Rijau local government area on Thursday, but their attempts were thwarted by local defense force members, according to Kabiru Maikundi, a retired army colonel who coordinates security in Niger state.

The clashes led to the deaths of some bandits and at least 17 local defense fighters, said local council chairman Baba Bello. He did not specify the number of bandits killed.

Also this week, armed men shot and killed five people, including a woman and policeman, during a failed bank heist in the same state, said local council chairman Ismaila Modibo. Eight others were wounded, he said.

Niger state over the past few years has become a hotbed of violence, with armed criminals forcing villagers to displacement camps in the state capital, Minna.

In mid-August, a gang of motorcycle-riding bandits attacked a military location and killed three soldiers in a fierce fight, according to the Nigerian army.

On Aug. 14, bandits also attacked Ukuru, a herders’ village in Niger state, killing at least 14 people and wounding five, according to Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun.

The assailants stole a large number of cows after the attack.

In neighboring Benue state, unknown gunmen in early August attacked Edikwu, an agrarian community in Apa local government area, killing 13 people.

Catherine Anene, a police spokesperson in Benue state, said police have not been able to unravel what provoked the attack in a community that recently settled its age-long conflict over chieftaincy of the area. Police said the identities of the 20 or so armed men were unknown.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo