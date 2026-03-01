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Gunmen kill at least 20 in nighttime attack in Nigeria

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By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN
ABUJA, Nigeria

A night attack on a community in Nigeria ’s north-central region left at least 20 people dead, residents and authorities said.

The attack occurred on Sunday night in Gari Ya Waye community in the Jos North area of Plateau state, Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the state commissioner for information, said in a statement. She did not give the number of casualties, but said there was “loss of lives” and injured.

The state government imposed a 48-hour curfew to prevent further attacks, Ramnap said.

No group has claimed responsibility but residents told The Associated Press that many gunmen on bikes shot sporadically into the community.

Ibukun Falodun, a resident, said that 20 people were confirmed dead.

Attacks in Plateau State are part of a long-running cycle of violence in north-central Nigeria, where disputes over land and grazing between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and largely Christian farming communities frequently escalate into deadly clashes. Criminal gangs are also active.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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