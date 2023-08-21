Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen kill at least 23 in an attack on a village in Mali

0 Comments
By BABA AHMED
BAMAKO, Mali

Armed gunment killed at least 23 people and wounded 12 in an attack on a village in central Mali, officials said Sunday.

Sidi Mohamed El Bechir, governor of the Bandiagara region where the attack took place, said unidentified men killed dozens of people and set fire to several homes in the village of Yarou on Friday.

“The assailants stayed in the village until 7 p.m. and burned down part of the village, smashed stores and took away the villagers’ cattle,” said Amadou Lougué, president of the regional youth organization, on Sunday. The attack has not been claimed.

Communities across central and northern Mali have been in the grips of protracted armed violence since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in the West African nation’s northern cities the following year, with the help of a French-led military operation. But they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies.

Friday’s attack in the central Mopti region took place on the same day that the Malian army accused armed extremists of aiming a rocket at the western city of Timbuktu, 170 miles (275 kilometers) north of Bandiagara.

Elements of JNIM, a West African jihadist group linked with al-Qaida, placed a blockade on the ancient trading city nearly two weeks ago in response to an influx of Malian soldiers and foreign mercenaries into the area.

The blockade has caused shipments of food and other goods to halt. Boubacar Sadigh Ould Taled, a legislator in Mali’s interim junta-led government, said many residents of the nearby town of Ber have fled due to insecurity following the arrival of Malian troops and those from the Russian mercenary group Wagner in early August.

The recent uptick in insecurity in the area likely stems from the departure of a U.N. peacekeeping mission from its base in Ber, which has been under the control of separatist rebels since they signed a peace deal with the Malian government in 2015. A July U.N. resolution said the peacekeeping mission would be shuttered after a decade of operations.

Since a military junta seized power of the country in 2020, Mali has increasingly renounced intervention by Western nations, opting instead to unofficially partner with the Wagner Group to help regain control from armed groups in the center and north.

Analysts fear the 2015 peace deal, mediated with help from Algeria and the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA, may fall apart after the peacekeepers leave. The insecurity in Ber, which caused peacekeepers to leave earlier than planned, has become an early testing ground for post-MINUSMA Mali.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo