 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen kill five Pakistani police, two civilians near Afghan border

0 Comments
By Saud Meushud and Mushtaq Ali
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan

Gunmen ambushed a police vehicle ‌and killed five officials and two civilians in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said, as the South Asian nation struggles to quell ‌a wave of militant attacks and faces ⁠renewed border tensions with Afghanistan.

The ambush in ⁠Kohat city, ⁠situated along the border with Afghanistan, comes a ‌day after a drone and gun attack killed three paramilitary ⁠troops in the ⁠nearby city of Karak.

"Several gunmen attacked a police patrol. A senior officer is among five policemen dead. They also burnt the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

Two ⁠civilians injured in the attack died in ⁠hospital, he said.

No group claimed responsibility ‌for either of the attacks.

Pakistan carried out air strikes in Afghanistan on Saturday - at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan - on what it ‌said were militant targets responsible for a spate of recent suicide bombings on Pakistani soil.

Kabul and the United Nations have said that the strikes killed at least 13 civilians.

Islamabad has said militant groups have been provided sanctuary in Afghanistan, from where they plan and execute attacks ​across the border.

Afghanistan has denied the charge, saying the militancy is Pakistan's internal problem.

"Pakistan’s attack was ‌an act of terror that targeted civilians on Afghan soil and violated Afghanistan's sovereignty," Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

The districts ‌bordering Afghanistan have long been home to a ⁠variety of Islamist militant ⁠groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, ​also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who have ⁠fought against the ‌state since 2007.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “What Is Happening With Us?”

Savvy Tokyo

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog