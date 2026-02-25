Gunmen kill five Pakistani police, two civilians near Afghan border

By Saud Meushud and Mushtaq Ali

Gunmen ambushed a police vehicle ‌and killed five officials and two civilians in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said, as the South Asian nation struggles to quell ‌a wave of militant attacks and faces ⁠renewed border tensions with Afghanistan.

The ambush in ⁠Kohat city, ⁠situated along the border with Afghanistan, comes a ‌day after a drone and gun attack killed three paramilitary ⁠troops in the ⁠nearby city of Karak.

"Several gunmen attacked a police patrol. A senior officer is among five policemen dead. They also burnt the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

Two ⁠civilians injured in the attack died in ⁠hospital, he said.

No group claimed responsibility ‌for either of the attacks.

Pakistan carried out air strikes in Afghanistan on Saturday - at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan - on what it ‌said were militant targets responsible for a spate of recent suicide bombings on Pakistani soil.

Kabul and the United Nations have said that the strikes killed at least 13 civilians.

Islamabad has said militant groups have been provided sanctuary in Afghanistan, from where they plan and execute attacks ​across the border.

Afghanistan has denied the charge, saying the militancy is Pakistan's internal problem.

"Pakistan’s attack was ‌an act of terror that targeted civilians on Afghan soil and violated Afghanistan's sovereignty," Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

The districts ‌bordering Afghanistan have long been home to a ⁠variety of Islamist militant ⁠groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, ​also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who have ⁠fought against the ‌state since 2007.

